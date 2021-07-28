News These are the Best Bathrooms in the U.S., According to a Real Study Here's some info you might want to know for the next time you've got to go.

When nature calls, you've got to answer, no matter where you are. Sometimes that means doing your business in some less-than-ideal places. Fortunately, corporate supplies company Cintas put together a handy list of the Best Bathrooms in the United States—a guide you probably didn't know you needed until right now. For the 20th year in a row, Cintas rated bathrooms across the country based on several factors, including cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. Basically, all the things you hope to find in a bathroom when you just can't hold it anymore—especially amid the ongoing pandemic.

The company just announced its ten finalists for 2021, and is asking the public—that's you—to vote for their fave by August 20. "We've got a diverse list of facilities from across the country vying for the title of America's Best Restroom," Sean Mulcahey, marketing manager at Cintas, said in a press release. "The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we're proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality." The finalists on Cintas' list are diverse and, in some cases, surprising. Among the Top 10 are public restrooms in restaurants, gyms, and even airports.

Here's the full list of the finalists: Core24 GVL in Greenville, South Carolina

Fancy Fluch in Santa Rosa, California

JFK Airport's Terminal 4 in New York, New York

Nan Thai Fine Dining in Atlanta, Georgia

Planet World in Washington, D.C.

Pump House in Kannapolis, North Carolina

Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

The Fed Community in Clarkston, Michigan

Two Cities Pizza in Cincinnati, Ohio

William S. Craycraft Park in Mission Viejo, California

Last year's winner was a bathroom in Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The restroom was self-cleaning, which is admittedly really cool. They didn't make the top ten this year, however. Last year's winner was a bathroom in Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The restroom was self-cleaning, which is admittedly really cool. They didn't make the top ten this year, however. While it's nice to know at least ten clean bathrooms across the country, Cintas' list is about more than that. It's a competition and the winner stands to walk away with a pretty sweet prize. Cintas will gift the best bathroom of them all with a spot in its America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame, which is a real thing, and they'll get a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service along with $2,500 in cleaning services. That way they can ensure they stay a top ten-worthy bathroom. Vote here for your favorite.

