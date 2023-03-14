These Are the Top Beaches for Affordable Spring Break Travel in 2023

With the spring break period spanning across March and early April, the much-coveted time off is for many the perfect excuse to ditch the winter and head over to warm temperatures and sunny beaches. The problem, though, is that almost everyone has this same genius idea, which leads to skyrocketing spring break prices getting a boost due to the incredible demand.

But this doesn't mean that, unless you are willing to shell out hefty sums of money, you must forget about a beachy spring break. As it often goes, you might just need to adjust your perspective a little. HomeToGo, the vacation rentals marketplace, just released data from its latest study highlighting the 2023 beach price index.

The team analyzed a multitude of factors, including internal search data, vacation rental accommodation prices, and weather forecasts to come up with the top US spring break beach destination for travelers to enjoy without breaking the bank.

"With spring break season just around the corner, we are thrilled to release our 2023 Beach Index highlighting the best beaches across the country," Mike Pearce, HomeToGo spokesperson and travel expert, said in a statement. "With cost savings being top of mind for many travelers, we are pleased to have put together a helpful guide for families looking to plan an affordable spring break getaway. While the obvious choices may include flocking to Florida or caravanning in California, we were very excited to see that four of our top five beaches are from Texas this year!"Texas is the main winner when it comes to HomeToGo's beach destination ranking. The southern state wins gold, silver, and bronze medals with three of its beaches, and it also snagged fourth and seventh places with two other destinations.

At Boca Chica Beach, which is at the top of the list, visitors can enjoy water sports in the emerald-looking waters, and they can also discover the natural beauty the area has to offer thanks to its mangrove marshes and clay dunes. Quintana Beach follows right after on the list, and it is famous for being a huge beachfront park and beach resort community spanning across 52 acres. Third on the list is Texas' Matagorda Beach, which flaunts 58 miles of beaches and offers a more intimate destination for those looking to relax and unwind surrounded by peaceful nature.

Zooming out a little, the Gulf Coast is more generally speaking a winner in this year's beach index. According to the findings, not only is it the leading region, but it is also the one flaunting the warmest weather, with temperatures of around 68°F and an average of less than two rainy or overcast days. West Coasters, unfortunately, won't be too pleased to know that they're at the other end of the list in terms of weather forecast, as the region is predicted to have the lowest temperatures and most rainy days on average.

Plus, the Gulf Coast is also the most affordable one, where the average nightly cost is $128.67 per person. However, it isn't that different from other US regions, as the study found that this year, nightly prices for accommodation rentals per person are somewhat consistent across the board.

Take a look at the top 10 affordable spring break beach destinations in the US below:

1. Boca Chica Beach—Boca Chica Village, Texas

2. Quintana Beach—Quintana, Texas

3. Matagorda Beach—Matagorda, Texas

4. Rockport Beach—Rockport, Texas

5. Sunny Isles Beach—Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

6. Duke Kahanamoku Beach—O'ahu, Hawaii

7. Padre Balli Park—Corpus Christi, Texas

8. Jacksonville Beach—Jacksonville Beach, Florida

9. Old Lighthouse Beach—Buxton, North Carolina

10. Caladesi Island State Park—Dunedin, Florida

For the complete list and to read the full report, you can visit this website.