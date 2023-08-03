The World's Best Beaches for Catching a Sunrise or Sunset, According to Tripadvisor
A new analysis shows no matter where in the world you are, there's a gorgeous sunset nearby.
Sunrises and sunsets are the two guaranteed daily celestial events that we get to witness no matter where we are in the world. But, even though the sun sets and rises on every horizon, it doubtlessly looks better in some places than others. For example, I've watched quite a few sunsets on I-95 during rush hour and even with a kaleidoscope of colors in the sky, sitting in a car inhaling exhaust fumes really detracts from the experience.
One of the best places to watch the sun rise and fall from the sky is the beach—but even those experiences aren't made equal. HawaiianIslands.com just released a new study analyzing Tripadvisor data to determine which beaches have the best sunrises and sunsets. The study analyzed English-language reviews—so the results of this study are definitely from a western tourist lens.
Overall, Kanyakumari Beach in India is the best beach in the world to see the sunrise, based on this analysis. Mindil Beach in Australia was named the best beach to watch the sunset. Stateside, the best sunrise beach is Driftwood Beach in Georgia, and the best sunset beach is Bean Point in Florida. (As an aside, Bean Point is simply an excellent name for a place.)
Below, you can find the best sunrises and sunsets broken down by continent:
For more inspiration on where to book your next beach trip, check out the most beautiful beaches according to travel influencers, Thrillist's ranking of the world's best beaches, our guide to the best beach towns in the US, Tripadvisor's top beaches, and the best beaches according to Dr. Beach.
After all this research, you'll be able to confidently say that your job is beach.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.