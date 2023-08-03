The World's Best Beaches for Catching a Sunrise or Sunset, According to Tripadvisor

Sunrises and sunsets are the two guaranteed daily celestial events that we get to witness no matter where we are in the world. But, even though the sun sets and rises on every horizon, it doubtlessly looks better in some places than others. For example, I've watched quite a few sunsets on I-95 during rush hour and even with a kaleidoscope of colors in the sky, sitting in a car inhaling exhaust fumes really detracts from the experience.

One of the best places to watch the sun rise and fall from the sky is the beach—but even those experiences aren't made equal. HawaiianIslands.com just released a new study analyzing Tripadvisor data to determine which beaches have the best sunrises and sunsets. The study analyzed English-language reviews—so the results of this study are definitely from a western tourist lens.