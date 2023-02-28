These Are the World's Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

My mother tells me that before I could even crawl, whenever we went to the beach I would wriggle my little baby body towards the ocean, trying to use the undeveloped muscles of my arms to scuttle as close as I could to the water. Apparently, the beach was the only place where I was ever a "chill baby." If you are similarly trying to reach the stasis of "chill baby," Tripadvisor has just released its definitive ranking of beaches in the United States and around the world, where you're sure to find peace and beauty.

To determine which beaches should be at the very top of the list, Tripadvisor shared that it reviewed the "quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers for beaches," between January 1, and December 31, 2022. First up, the best beaches in the world for 2023:

1. Baia do Sancho — Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

2. Eagle Beach — Aruba, Caribbean

3. Cable Beach — Broome, Australia

4. Reynisfjara Beach — Vik, Iceland

5. Grace Bay Beach — Turks and Caicos, Caribbean

6. Praia da Falésia — Olhos de Agua, Portugal

7. Radhanagar Beach — Havelock Island, India

8. Spiaggia dei Conigli — Sicily, Italy

9. Varadero Beach — Cuba, Caribbean

10. Ka'anapali Beach — Maui, Hawaii

In the United States, the top-rated beaches are spread out all throughout the country. So if you can't afford to book a flight to see one of the international or far-off US destinations, at least one of these locations could be reachable to you by bus or train.

1. Ka'anapali Beach — Maui, Hawaii

2. Siesta Beach — Siesta Key, Florida

3. Driftwood Beach — Jekyll Island, Georgia

4. Hanalei Beach — Kauai, Hawaii

5. Ho'okipa Beach Park — Maui, Hawaii

6. Henderson Beach State Park — Destin, Florida

7. Cannon Beach — Cannon Beach, Oregon

8. Coronado Beach — Coronado, California

9. Ogunquit Beach — Ogunquit, Maine

10. La Jolla Cove — La Jolla, California

"As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, in a statement. "But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of Hawaii, the Caribbean, and mainland Europe, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences by embracing the cliffs of Cannon Beach, on the coast of Oregon in the Western United States, and cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland."

As someone who grew up near some of Florida's most popular beaches, I'd just like to leave all you beachgoers with a not-so-gentle reminder. A beautiful beach can only stay beautiful when its visitors are respectful of the ecosystems that support it. So make sure to get some reef-safe sunscreen, don't leave behind any trash, and make sure to support local businesses and the stewards of the land.

You can check out the complete list of beaches and reviews left by travelers on Tripadvisor's website.