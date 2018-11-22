These Are the Best Black Friday Deals You Can Find Right Now

It's time for the entirely avoidable annual hell called Black Friday. Named as though it was the worst day during a great plague, it's all the madness of the holiday season distilled into just one day following a Thursday filled with tryptophan naps.
Nevertheless, everyone flocks to the sales because you know there are going to be some legitimately good deals. You want to hate it, but then you'll think, 'I was going to buy a TV anyway... and those dress socks are only a buck.' Suddenly, you've been cracked on the back of the head with a purse because you grabbed the last Turbo Man doll.
To help you avoid a handbag-induced concussion, here are the best sales taking place on Black Friday. Hopefully, it helps you avoid needless stops at crowded strip malls.
The 11 Best Horror Death Scenes in Movie History
Best Buy Black Friday Sales
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $129.99, normally $329.99. - [Get it]
- Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $599.99, normally $799.99. - [Get it]
- LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV for $699.99, normally $999.99. - [Get it]
- Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook for $99, normally $229. - [Get it]
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (128GB) with keyboard for $599, normally $1,059. - [Get it]
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $19.99, normally $39.99. - [Get it]
- Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9, or S9+ with a qualified activation. - [Get it]
- Save up to $200 on an iPhone X with a qualified activation. - [Get it]
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera package for $399.99, normally $749.99. - [Get it]
- 21.5-inch iMac for $899.99, normally $1,099.99. - [Get it]
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air for $799.99, normally $999.99. - [Get it]
- Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart bundle for $299.99. - [Get it]
Target Black Friday Sales
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299. - [Get it]
- PS4 Spider-Man bundle for $199.99. - [Get it]
- Google Home Mini for $25, normally $49. - [Get it]
- ELEMENT 55-inch Smart UHD TV for $199.99, normally $379.99. - [Get it]
- Samsung Smart HDR UHD TV for $799.99, normally $1,099.99. - [Get it]
- Google Chromecast for $25, normally $35. - [Get it]
Walmart Black Friday Sales
- 65-inch Sharp 4K Roku Smart TV for $398 - [Get it]
- 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV for $99 - [Get it]
- 32-inch Samsung HD Smart TV for $178 - [Get it]
- iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless for $99 - [Get it]
- Get a $400 Walmart gift card for future purchases when you buy an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X - [Get it]
Black Friday Travel Deals
- Budget: Get up to 40% off base rental car rates with the code "B055500" from Friday through Monday. The rental must start before April 16, 2019. - [Get it]
- Kimpton Hotels: Through November 30, many Kimpton hotels are offering a discount off the best available room rate. Get 30% off at Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego and Kimpton Goodland, 25% off at Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara, and 20% off at the Kimpton Shorebreak. - [Get it]
- Shopko: Save $70 on rollaboard luggage. Revelation and CIAO brand luggage is available for $29.99. - [Get it]
- WOW Air: The budget airline is offering $69 one-way flights to Reykjavik, Iceland. Cities that have discounted prices include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh. - [Get it]
Black Friday Clothing Sales
- 2(X)IST: Grab 40% off every non-sale item on the site from November 21-25. - [Get it]
- Bombfell: The men's clothing subscription service is offering $50 off your first purchase on the site through November 26. - [Get it]
- Cinzia Rocca: You can land 30% off on anything on the site through November 27. Additionally, you'll get free shipping on any order over $300. - [Get it]
- Haute Rogue: They're offering 40% off everything on the site through November 25 with the code "bethankful". - [Get it]
- Holly & Tanager: The luxury accessory brand is giving out free Sidekick Mini purses when you spend at least $240 on the site through November 26. You can also get 25% off anything on the website using the code "HOLIDAY25".- [Get it]
- Kmart: Get buy-one-get-one for a buck on shoes. - [Get it]
- Lensabl: The lens replacement service for your glasses is offering 25% off a pair of lenses with the code "SALE25," 30% off two pairs with "SALE30," and 35% off three pairs with "SALE 25" through November 26. - [Get it]
- LIDS: The hat shop is running a buy-two-get-one-free deal in-store. You can also nab 30% off online purchases of at least $24 with free shipping on all orders from November 22-24. - [Get it]
- Life Is Good: The store's "Week of Gratitude" ends with a Black Friday sale that includes 30% off sweaters, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, as well as buy-one-get-one-free tees. - [Get it]
- ModCloth: Take 30% off a purchase of $100 or 40% off a purchase of $200, including items that are already on sale or marked down. - [Get it]
- Nicholas K: Take up to 40% off through November 25. - [Get it]
- Old Navy: Take 50% off your entire purchase in-store or online through November 23. Additionally, the chain is bringing back its Cozy Socks One Dolla Holla promotion. Normally $5 per pair, you can get a pair of socks for a buck. Old Navy will donate a dollar to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every pair purchased. - [Get it]
- Reef: Another chance to get a jump on summer 2019. Reef is offering 20% off its entire site with the code "CYBER20" now through Cyber Monday. - [Get it]
- Saucony: Through November 25, get 30% off sale styles with the code "GIFT30" and 25% off Originals with the code "STAR25." You can also land 40% off full price apparel with the code "CHEER40." - [Get it]
- Sears: Puffer jackets are available for $19.99 ($20-$30 off), DieHard industrial boots are more than 50% off, and women's boots can be found for as little as $19.99. - [Get it]
- Shopko: Select Nike shoes are 25% off. - [Get it]
- Valfre: Take 30% off anything on the site all weekend. - [Get it]
- We Are Knitters: The knitting shop will give you 35% anything on the site from November 20-24. - [Get it]
- WET Swimwear: Get a leg up on next summer. Swimwear is 35% off throughout the site through November 30. - [Get it]
- Wildfang: Take 20% off clothes across the site on Black Friday. - [Get it]
Black Friday Mattress and Bedding Sales
- Allswell: Make an order and get 15% off mattresses with the code "THANKS15" and 30% off bedding with the code "THANKS30" through November 29. - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: Take $125 off any purchase of $500 and up, or $225 off any purchase $1,200 and up through November 27. - [Get it]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Get it all done in one stop. The company is offering 40% off sheets and pillows and 25% off mattresses through November 25. - [Get it]
- Crane & Canopy: You're getting 20% off the company's full collection of bedding, sheets, and home décor with the code "CHEER" through midnight on November 26. - [Get it]
- Eight: Take $100 off Eight's smart mattress and get a free Amazon Echo Dot with your purchase while supplies last. The store's sale lasts through November 26. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: From 8am to noon on Black Friday, the cleverly named store will have a $99 Beautyrest Foam queen-sized mattress and $9 memory foam pillows online and in-store. - [Get it]
- Serta: Save up to $400 on the company's iComfort or iComfort Hybrid, which aren't actually from the early aughts despite their iName. - [Get it]
- tulo: The Comfort Series mattresses will be up to 30% off through Cyber Monday. - [Get it]
Black Friday Home and Appliances Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take $100 off an Oklahoma Joe's Bandera Smoker ($199.99), plus deals on many other grills and up to 45% off outdoor fire pits. - [Get it]
- Artifact Uprising: The photo and gift site is doing 20% off purchases sitewide with the promo code "GIFTJOY" from November 23-26. - [Get it]
- High Fashion Home: From November 23-25 you get $100 off orders of $500 or more. - [Get it]
- Home Depot: The store is running a huge sale on appliances through November 29. On top of sale prices, you can get $60 off two appliances, $150 off three appliances, $250 off four appliances, and even steeper discounts still if you're somehow looking for more than four appliances. - [Get it]
- JCPenny: Find cheap cookware sets available for as little as $39.99 at JCPenny, in addition to a Bissell Cleanview Upright vacuum for $69.99. - [Get it]
- Kirkland's: Make a $50 purchase and you'll get a free gift as well as an additional 20% off everything. That's in addition to other sale prices. - [Get it]
- Kmart: Among the store's best deals are a six-foot pine Christmas tree for $15 (normally $49.99). - [Get it]
- Kohl's: The store has tons of deals for Black Friday. That includes vacuums, a Keurig slow cooker for $79.99, and 40% off many fragrances. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: There are a lot of home deals at Lowe's ongoing Black Friday sale. Get a Kobalt 227-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off), 43% off a Samsung French Door Refrigerator (more than $1,000 off), a Roomba for $249, 36% off a Samsung StormWash Dishwasher, and loads of other deals. - [Get it]
- Sears: The store is offering 55% off a Kenmore French Door Refrigerator (more than $1,000 off), 41% off a Craftsman nine-drawer tool chest, and a 320-piece Craftsmen tool set for $149.99 ($210 off). - [Get it]
- Staples: Get $50 off a Keurig K1500 Brewer (now $129.99) and 50% off select K-Cups while you're at it. You'll also find discounts on select office chairs. - [Get it]
- T-fal: The cookware company is offering 32% off its 12-piece cookware set if you buy through Amazon on Black Friday. - [Get it]
- True Value: Find a DeWalt drill for $99.99, Gotham frying pans for $19.99, and Traeger wood pellet grills for $100 off retail as well as tons of deals on tools, pet furniture, and holiday lights. - [Get it]
- Tushy: The company carrying affordable bidets and environmentally-friendly bamboo toilet paper (it's actually pretty great) has a sale with 15% off everything on the site all weekend or, as they're putting it, Brown Friday, Scaturday, and Bumday. - [Get it]
Black Friday Tech Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Land yourself a Fitbit Versa Smart Watch for $149.99. - [Get it]
- Costco: Improve your photos with a Canon EOS SL2 DSLR camera for $680 or get $70 off an Xbox One S or Xbox One X package with three months of Game Pass included. - [Get it]
- Kohl's: The store has plenty of tech products available in its Black Friday sale, including a Fitbit for $149.99 (with $45 back in Kohl's Cash) and an Echo Dot for $40. - [Get it]
- Shopko: Land a Fitbit Versa Fitness Tracker for just $149.99 or the 37-inch Westinghouse soundbar for just $19.99 (normally $69.99). - [Get it]
- Sphero: The company makes classroom games for kids, and you can get a solid discount on Black Friday. You'll find the Sphero Bolt for $129 (normally $149), Sphero SPRK+ for $99 ($129.99), R2-D2 for $59.99 ($99.99), BB8 for $39.99 ($59.99), and the BB-9E for $59.99 ($99.99). - [Get it]
- Staples: On Black Friday, Staples is offering 10% off iTunes and Apple Store gift cards. - [Get it]
- Walmart: Get an X Box One X (1 TB) for $399, a Google Home Mini for $25, or the PS4 Spider-Man bundle for $199.99 (price is the same as it is at Target). - [Get it]
Find more Black Friday tech deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target above.
Black Friday TV Sales
- Costco: It's time for a major upgrade to your old set. Get a 70-inch Vizio 4K Ultra HD HDR10 LED TV for $729.99 or the Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $450. - [Get it]
- JCPenny: Pick up a 55-inch LG UHD 4K LED TV for $399.99 or a 65-inch UHD 4K LED TV for $599.99. - [Get it]
- Shopko: The sale includes a Polaroid 55-inch 4K UHD TV with built-in Chromecast for just $299.99 after a $50 rebate. It's usually $649.99. (You can also get $10 off a $30 purchase when you sign up for the store's newsletter for the first time.) - [Get it]
- Target: Find the Element 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99 or the Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $799.99. - [Get it]
- Walmart: There are a lot of TVs on sale at the big box store. That includes a 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $398 and a Hisense 40-inch 1080p for $99. - [Get it]
Find more Black Friday TV deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart above.
Black Friday Computer Deals
- Staples: There are a handful of discounts on computers available from Staples. Those include an HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop (24GB RAM, 1TB hard drive) for $499 and an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook (4GB RAM, 16GB hard drive) for $149.99 ($50 off). There are also sales on various printers. - [Get it]
Find more Black Friday computer deals from Best Buy above.
Black Friday Entertainment & Hobby Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get a Huffy Granite Bike for $59.99 ($40 off). - [Get it]
- Crate Club: The subscription box for tactical and survival gear enthusiasts is offering 15% off orders with the code "BFRIDAY". - [Get it]
- Half Price Books: Everything in-store is 20% off. Plus the first 100 people through the door will get a free tote bag and a $5 gift card. - [in-store only]
- The One: Get up to $80 offer The ONE Smart Keyboard Pro on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout. - [Get it]
- PicoBrew: If you've always wanted to try homebrewing but don't have the energy for it, you might be interested in PicoBrew. It's basically the Keurig of homebrewing. You can brew five liters of beer on your countertop, let it ferment, and boom, beer. The Pico Model C/PicoStill Combo is 33% off ($499) Black Friday through Cyber Monday. - [Get it]
- Staples: Take $100 off a Vartan Gaming Chair and get it for just $129.99. - [Get it]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.