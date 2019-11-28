These Are the Best Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Polish up your brass knuckles and get ready to enter every store like there's only one Princess Unicorn left in town. It's Black Friday and your desire for an affordable table is going to leave you with cuts, bruises and, quite possibly, a receipt so long you'll think you went to CVS to buy one or two things.
If you're new to the weird, semi-random sale bonanza that is Black Friday, it is not a day of remembrance for when a ship of foaming, three-eyed jackals landed on the shores of Florida. It's a day of sales, crowds, and heavy-handed advertisements telling you to "come on down!" To help you make the most of your love-hate relationship with the pseudo-holiday, we've zeroed in on the best Black Friday sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and other stores.
Check out our running list of the best Black Friday deals below. It'll be updated throughout the day as new sales pop up and items are sold out.
Amazon Black Friday Sales
- Viking Culinary's 3-Ply Stainless Steel Hammered Copper Clad Cookware Set isn't cheap, but it's steeply discounted for Black Friday. It's usually $599, but you'll find it for $299 through Cyber Monday. - [Get it]
- Polaroid's Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera will be marked down an extra $50, letting you land it for $99. - [Get it]
- SodaStream's Fizzi MOB Bundle is 30% off. You'll be housing unlimited carbonated water for $79.99 through December 8 - [Get it]
- Totallee phone cases get a lot of love online. You can get any of the cases for 20% off on Amazon through December 3 with the code "CYBERSPECIAL." Though, you'll find an even better deal on the company's site. Go to totalleecase.com and get 40% off anything on the site with the code "BFCM40." - [Get it via Amazon]
- Take $9 off Plugable's USB Digital Microscope for kids. It'll be just $30.95 through December 6. - [Get it]
Best Buy Black Friday Sales
- You can take $200 off select MacBook Air models. - [Get it]
- Or you could get $250 off a Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop. - [Get it]
- Noise-canceling Beats By Dre headphones are just $199.99, which is $150 off the usual price. - [Get it]
- Nab an Amazon Fire tablet for $20 off. It'll run you just $29.99. - [Get it]
- You'll get an impressive $350 off a Samsung 70"LED 6 Series TV. That discount brings it down to $549.99 - [Get it]
- Or step it up to a 75" model (that's slightly different) and still get $350 off. - [Get it]
- These JLab Audio wireless ear buds are $20 off, down to $29.99. - [Get it]
- This HP Envy 5014 Wireless All-in-One printer with $10 of Instant Ink is $90 off, down to $29.99. - [Get it]
Target Black Friday Sales
- Pick up the SodaStream Fizzi Classic for $49.99, which is $40 off the usual price. - [Get it]
- All Jurassic World toys and other products are buy-one-get-one-50%-off. - [Get it]
- If you need to blast friends with foam darts, the Air Warriors Mutator is going to be 50% off through November 30. - [Get it]
Walmart Black Friday Sales
- Take $15 off Apple AirPods with a charging case. - [Get it]
- For just $98, you can get ahold of an Onn. 40" Class 1080p Roku Smart TV. - [Get it]
- Or you could opt for a Philips 65" Class 4K Android Smarty TV. It's just $278 on Black Friday. - [Get it]
- The T-Fal Kitchen solutions 20-piece nonstick cookware is just $49.99 (normally $79.98). - [Get it]
- Trim $99 off a Samsung 16GB Chromebook 3. It'll run you just $60. - [Get it]
- The $49 price tag is $30 off the a six-quart Instant Pot Duo. - [Get it]
- Make like Tom Haverford with a $24 "special buy" of 1,1000 Thread Count Sheet Set. - [Get it]
- The Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard will be $89. That's $59 off the usual price - [Get it]
- You can trim $70 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1. You'll also get two free VUBU movies with the purchase. - [Get it]
- A 7th gen. 38GB iPad is going to be discounted by $80. - [Get it]
Black Friday Clothing and Shoe Sales
- 2(X)IST: The sale here will offer 50% off, plus $50 off when you spend $250. - [Get it]
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take up to 40% off footwear and up to 50% off Adidas and Nike fleece in the Academy sales through November 30. - [Get it]
- Birchbox: From November 27 through December 3, get 15% off an order of at least $30, 20% off an order of $50, or 25% off anything $75 and up. No promo code is required. The deal is good on subscriptions and individual products or kits. - [Get it]
- Christy Dawn: The sustainable fashion brand is offering 30% off on select items from November 28 through December 2 with the code "THANKYOU30." - [Get it]
- Old Navy: For the third straight year, Old Navy will offer its much-loved "cozy socks" for $1 per pair on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. For every pair purchased, Old Navy will donate a dollar to the Boys & Girls Clubs, up to $1 million. Then, from November 27-29, you can get 50% off almost anything in the store or online. - [Get it]
- Saucony: Take 20% off everything on the site from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. - [Get it]
- TOMS: The shoe company is serving up 30% off anything on the site with the code "THANKFUL." - [Get it]
- Trunk Club: This Nordstrom company sets you up with a personal stylist who picks clothes and Trunk Club mails them right to your doorstep through a subscription. You can get a $25 credit when you spend $125, a $50 credit at $250, or a $100 credit when you drop $400 on the service. - [Get it]
Black Friday Home and Appliance Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: All Outdoor Gourmet grills, smokers, and griddles are 25% off, plus you get free professional assembly on any grill purchased in-store. - [Get it]
- Alen Air Purifiers: The company's BreatheSmart 45i and BreatheSmart 75i are buy-one-get-one 50% through December 2. - [Get it]
- Drinkworks: The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is basically a Keurig for cocktails. It's usually $399, but you can get it for $199 through December 2. - [Get it]
- Etsy: Tons of shops will have discounts of up to 60% off. The sale runs from November 27 to December 2 with items like personalized doormats, waxed canvas backpacks, and an ornament advent calendar. - [Get it]
- Framebridge: Through December 3, you can get 20% off any order of a picture frame with a black frame in honor of Black Friday. Use the code "blackfriday" to spruce up your gallery wall. - [Get it]
- Floyd: The American furniture store is offering discounts with the code "CYBR19." You'll find deals like $250 off The Sofa, $50 off tables, and lots more. - [Get it]
- Gillette: Everything but the heated razor will be 30% off on Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) when you order through the Gillette site. - [Get it]
- Kohl's: Among the deals at Kohl's is an Instant Pot Duo Nova which is $67.99 with a 15% off coupon or the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer model KSM150PS for $279.99. Bonus: you'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash (it's not real cash) for every $50 you spend through November 29. The store's sale lasts from November 28-29. - [Get it]
- Lamps Plus: Dig into the Lamps Plus Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale to find up to 50% off lighting, furniture, and décor with free same-day shipping on tons of items. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Among the deals you'll find is an LG washer and dryer set for $599 each. They were $1,249 each. You'll only find this in-store on Friday. Other deals available through December 4, include $100 off a Roomba 675 Robotic Vacuum, $20 off a Bella Convection Air Fryer (now $49.99), or a 34-bottle wine chiller for $199, which is $200 off. - [Get it]
- OstrichPillow: Ostrich's next-level travel neck pillow -- OstrichPillow Go -- has memory foam that wraps all the way around your head and secures with a velcro closure. You can grab it for 30% off on Black Friday. Then you can grab 20% off anything on the site through December 2. That includes the crazy full-head pillow that looks comfortable but will not convince anyone you aren't sleeping at your desk. - [Get it]
- Pier 1: From November 27 until December 2, you can get 25% off everything at your mom's favorite store or 25% off anything on your mom's favorite store's website with the code "BLACKFRIDAY." - [Get it]
- Soho Home: The home company that recently came to the US is offering 20% off everything on the site from November 27 to December 2 when you use the code "BF20." That includes tableware, end tables, lighting, dining room tables, and lots more. - [Get it]
- Staples: In addition to deals on tech and laptops, you'll find $40 off a Keurig K-classic coffee maker (now $59.99) and $30 off a SodaStream Fizzi sparkling beverage maker (now $59.99), among other deals. They're available online on Thanksgiving and in-store starting at 7am on Black Friday. - [Get it]
- Starbucks: The ubiquitous chain is selling refillable tumblers starting on November 26. It's $40 but comes with a free grande brewed coffee or hot tea anytime you bring it into a Starbucks throughout the month of January. Additionally, you can get a free $5 gift card with the purchase of a $20 eGift card. - [Get it]
Black Friday Tech, Electronics, and Laptop Sales
- Kohl's: Among the deals at Kohl's on November 28-29 is a $129.99 Hover-Firefly self-balancing scooter and a Fitbit Versa LITE for $99.99. Plus, you'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash (not as good as real cash) for every $50 you spend through November 29. - [Get it]
- Master & Dynamic: Stock up on headphones and speakers. The code "BF20" will get you 20% off your entire order when you spend at least $300. Or you can use the code "BF30" to get 30% off an order of at least $500. Those deals are only available when you order direct from the company, though. - [Get it]
- Microsoft: Whether you hit up a Microsoft Store or Microsoft.com, there are a ton of items on sale this Black Friday (the sale actually starts on Thanksgiving). You can get up to $500 off a Surface Book 2, $330 off a Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover bundle, $300 off a Surface Laptop 3, 50% off Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition, $20 off Xbox One controllers, and $200 off the Samsung Note10 and S10 phones. You'll also find a brand new Surface Go for as little as $299. - [Get it]
- Staples: Lots of deals at Staples, as you might expect. Those include $80 off a 7th generation 10.2" iPad, $230 off an HP laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $110 off an HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 all-in-one printer (just $69.99 after discount), and half-off a Staples Gaming Chair. You can order online starting on Thanksgiving or find the deals in-store beginning at 7am on Black Friday. - [Get it]
Black Friday Entertainment, Media & Hobby Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Lots of items are on sale at Academy. You'll find 50% off all game tables, up to 50% off cardio equipment, and 20% off all Magellan Outdoors tents and sleeping bags. Deals are available through November 30. - [Get it]
Black Friday Mattress Sales
- Avocado Mattress: The vegan, green mattress company has a few deals going. Use the code "MERRY200" to get $200 off a mattress, "BED150" to get $150 off a bed frame with the purchase of a mattress, "PROTECT50" for $50 off a pad protector, or "PILLOWS20" for 20% off a pillow. - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: The code "GIFT" will land you 25% off your purchase. You'll also snag two free Cloud Pillows with any mattress purchase. The offers are available through December 9. - [Get it]
- Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off bedding, sheets, and home décor when you use the code "BESTDAY" through December 2. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Get a Serta Hybrid Queen Mattress for $399, down from $699. That one is only available in-store on Friday. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: A Blanquil Weighted Blanket is just going to run you $69 November 27-29. That's a nice deal. Plus, in-store, you can get a Purple Sleep Bundle for $199. That comes with two Purple Pillows (normally $99 each), Purple Sheets ($99-$129), and a Purple Mattress Protector ($79-$109). - [Get it]
- Serta: Get up to $600 in savings on select Serta iComfort mattresses. You'll get $200 off select iComfort Foam or iComfort Hybrid mattresses and an additional $400 off the Serta Motion Perfect Base. The sale lasts through December 2. - [Get it]
- Tuft & Needle: The post-Thanksgiving mania will get you $200 off a Mint Mattress until December 1 or 15% off accessories and furniture until December 2. - [Get it]
