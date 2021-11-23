These Are the Best Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now
Black Friday has arrived, and there are too many sales to keep track of... so we're trying to keep track of them for you.
It feels like Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become less of a pair of days than the figureheads of around two weeks of sale days. Nonetheless, most of the best deals are still going to land on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
There are not only more sales taking place, but because of the ease of setting up online stores every company that sells products in your favorite store also sells from their site and it feels like there's an unmanageable amount of information out there if you're looking for the best deal on your holiday shopping. We've sifted through the mountain of sales to put together guides for what your looking for, whether that's early Black Friday sales or something more specific like the best deals at Amazon on Black Friday. Here, we've pulled together all the places where sales are happening that you should know about from Amazon to Article, Old Navy to Bear Mattress.
Check out all the best Black Friday sales taking place this year and check back often. We'll be updating the list and adding new deals throughout the day.
Black Friday Sales on Amazon
- Totallee phone cases have accolades all over the place. You can get half-off any of the cases it has on Amazon or its website through November 30. [Get it at Amazon]
- Get 15% or more off sheets, comforters, and more from California Design Den. [Get it at California Design Den or Amazon]
- The Üllo Chill Wine Purifier chills your wine and removes sulfites. You can get 25% off one through November 29. [Get it at Üllo or Amazon]
- Take $40 off SodaStream's new Terra sparkling water machine through December 4. (Except at Bed, Bath & Beyond, where the deal is only available through November 28.) [Get it at SodaStream, Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Roborock is having a big sale on its robot vacuums. The Roborock S7+ is 24% off at $720, which is the lowest price it has ever been offered, according to the company. You can also get 30% off the Roborock S7 or 34% off the Roborock S4 Max. [Get it at Amazon]
- Get 25% off the usual $40 price of the MMO game New World on Steam and Amazon. [Get it at Amazon]
Black Friday Sales From Google
- The Pixel 5A smartphone will be $50 off through December 1. (All of Google's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales will run through December 1.) [Get it at the Google Store]
- Take $30 off the Nest Thermostat through December 1. [Get it at the Google Store]
- Get a Nest Mini at $24 off the usual price. [Get it at the Google Store]
- Nest Audio will come at a $40 discount over the weekend. [Get it at the Google Store]
- The Nest Hub Max and the Nest Hub Gen 2 will be $50 off. [Get it at the Google Store]
- Take $30 off a Nest Cam or $50 off the Nest Cam with Floodlight. [Get it at the Google Store]
- There's a rising discount on Nest Routers. You can get $30 off the Router, $90 off the Nest Router + 1 Point, and $100 off when you tack on 2 Points. [Get it at the Google Store]
Black Friday Furniture & Appliance Sales
- all33: Through December 1, you can get $200 off its ergonomic office chairs The company says it's the lowest price it has ever offered. [Get it at all33]
- Allform: Take 20% off across the furniture store's site. [Use the code "BFSALE20" at Allform]
- Article: Get up to 30% off more than 100 in-stock items through November 29. Any order of at least $999 gets free basic shipping. [Get it at Article]
- Coway: The Airmega 250 air purifier is $100 off its usual $399 price on Black Friday. Its Bidetmega 150 bidet comes in at a $79 discount for the day. [Get it at Coway]
- Omigo: Get 25% off a bidet attachment for your toilet. [Use the code "CLEAN25"]
- Samsung: Through December 1, Samsung is offering a whole lot of appliances at a discount. Vacuums are discounted by up to $300, up to $1,100 off fridges, and up to $800 off cooking appliances. Dig through the site to find all the big discounts. [Get it at Samsung]
Black Friday Home and Decor Sales
- Etsy: Select sellers on the site are going to be offering discounts up to 60% off. All of those items are collected in one spot for your browsing ease. [Get it at Etsy]
- Kathy Kuo Home: Get up to 25% sitewide through December 7. [Use the code "BF2021"]
- Kohler: The bathroom, kitchen, and lighting company is offering 25% off across the site through November 30. Some products will have an even steeper discount. [Get it at Kohler]
- Pom Pom at Home: Take 20% off your order of pillows, throws, linens, and more through December 3. [Use the code "HOLIDAY20"]
- RoomMates Decor: The company with stick-on wallpaper and decals is offering 25% off through Cyber Monday. [Use the code "BLACKFRIDAY25" at RoomMates Decor]
- Rugs.com: Take up to 80% off rugs through November 30. [Get it at Rugs.com]
- Saatchi Art: Take 10% off original art of at least $500 with the code "HOLIDAY10," and 15% off original art of at least $1,500 with the code "HOLIDAY15." [Get it at Saatchi Art]
Black Friday Clothing Sales
- All Citizens: Take 20% off premium menswear throughout November. [Get it at All Citizens]
- California Cowboy: The store with durable shirts and soft robes for men is offering 20% off across the site through November 30. It'll also be unveiling some new items over the weekend. [Get it at California Cowboy]
- Florsheim Shoes Kids: Get 25% off across the site. [Use the code "BK2WF"]
- Herschel: Take $10 off orders of $70, $30 off orders of $120, and $50 on orders over $160 on Black Friday. [Get it at Herschel]
- Janie and Jack: Stock up on kids' clothes with 30% off items on Black Friday. [Get it at Janie and Jack]
- Old Navy: Whether you're shopping online or in-store (5 am to 11 pm), there are discounts. You can get 50% off an online puchase. In-store, you'll get 50% off select items including jeans, sweatshirts, and hoodies. [Get it at Old Navy]
- Onzie: The loungewear company is offering up to 60% off on items across the entire site. [Get it at Onzie]
- Parks Project: The clothing company works to preserve our national parks. You can take 20% off across the site through November 29. [Get it at Parks Project]
- Rodd & Gunn: The New Zealand-based men's clothing line is offering 30% off everything in the store through November 29. [Get it at Rodd & Gunn]
- TeePublic: The custom t-shirt marketplace is loaded with kitschy shirts from your favorite shows, bands, and movies (and lots more). You can get up to 40% off all merch in the store through November 30. [Get it at TeePublic]
- Tobi: With some exclusions, you can get 60% off across the women's clothing site. That includes dresses, sweaters, and up to 80% on items on this page. [Get it at Tobi]
Black Friday Kitchen Sales
- Brava: The smart kitchen appliance is offering up to $300 its sets through December 5. You can get $100 off the Starter Set, $200 off the Bake & Breakfast Set, and $300 off the Chef's Choice Set. [Get it at Brava]
- Hurom: All juicers and blenders will be up to 30% off. [Get it at Hurom]
- Nutribullet: Trim 25% off products across the site. [Use the code "GRAVY" at Nutribullet]
- Our Place: Pick up the kitchenware brand's Perfect Pot for just $125 through November 29. [Get it at Our Place]
Black Friday Bedding & Mattress Sales
- Amerisleep: Grab a $300 discount on any mattress and get a pair of free pillows. [Use the code "AS300" at Amerisleep]
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off across the site, plus you can grab two free pillows and a free sheet set with the purchase of any mattress. [Use the code "BF25" at Bear Mattress]
- Beautyrest: Take up to $300 off the Beautyrest Black or Black Hybrid mattress. There are other discounts available as well. [Get it at Beautyrest]
- Birch: Take $400 off a Birch Mattress and also get a pair of free Eco-Rest Pillows. [Use the code "BFSALE400" at Birch]
- Crane & Canopy: Take 20% off luxury bedding, sheets, and décor through November 30. [Use the code "CHEER20" at Crane & Canopy]
- Essentia: Take 25% off everything on the site, including organic mattresses, organic pillows, adjustable foundations, and more. Plus, if you buy an organic mattress you'll get two free Comfort pillows. [Get it at Essentia]
- Helix: Spend $600 to get $100 off and a pair of free Dream Pillows with the code "BFSALE100." Bump the buy up to $1,250 to get $150 off and the pillows with the code "BFSALE150." The biggest discount comes when you spend at least $1,750. The code "BFSALE200" will get $200 off your order, plus the free pillows. [Get it at Helix]
- Layla Sleep: The bedding brand is offering up to $200 off mattresses plus two free Memory Foam pillows. [Get it at Layla Sleep]
- My Sheets Rock: You can trim 20% off your order of bamboo sheets through November 29. [Use the code "EPIC" at My Sheets Rock]
- Nest Bedding: Get 20% off select luxury mattresses, sheet and duvet bed sets, as well as 10% off furniture and children's mattresses. The sale lasts through December 13. [Get it at Nest Bedding]
- Serta: Get a free Serta foundation and Classic Bedding Bundle when you buy any iComfort Mattress. You can also just get the Bedding Bundle for free when you spend at least $999 on any mattress. [Get it at Serta]
- Simmons: It is offering 20% off items across the site through November 29. [Get it at Simmons]
- Tuft & Needle: Take 30% off all mattresses and 20% off across the rest of the site. [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
Black Friday Tech Sales
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores open up at 7 am on Friday with a ton of items on sale. Get a 65-inch Vizio V-Series HDR Smart TV for $120 off at $480 or $60 off a Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch at $120. [Get it at BJ's Wholesale Club]
- Goal Zero Solar Panels: You can grab a portable solar panel to charge your phone or other devices on the go. The Nomad 10 is $80, down from $100. The Boulder 100 Briefcase is $240, down from $300. And there are bigger discounts on the bigger briefcases as well. [Get it at Goal Zero]
- Office Depot: There are a lot of items on sale at the retailer. That includes $370 off a Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6" Laptop and $275 off an HP 15.6" Laptop. You'll also find steep discounts on desks, office chairs, and gaming chairs. [Get it at Office Depot]
Black Friday Camping & Outdoor Gear Sales
- High Camp Flasks: You might not be thinking about camping right now, but if you will be camping in the summer, check out High Camp's durable flasks. You can get 20% off a $175 purchase, 25% off a $275 purchase, and 30% off a $375 purchase through December 31. Alternatively, you can get a free engraving with your flask. [Get it at High Camp Flasks]
- Pit Command: The sit with beautiful gear for the fire pit is offering 20% off sitewide through November 29. [Get it at Pit Command]
- Third Eye Headlamps: Trim 25% off purchases of headlamps through December 3. [Use the code "HOLIDAYCHEER"]
Black Friday Travel Sales
- Booking.com: A variety of deals will be bookable through December 1 for travel through June 30, 2022. You'll have to dig around its Black Friday sales page to see what's available. [Get it at Booking.com]
- Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises: The New York-based tour company is offering 50% off up to four tickets on any sightseeing cruise with the exception of its Christmas Eve Dinner Cruise and New Year's Eve Cruise. [Use the code "CYBER50"]
- Expedia: Deals on the travel site start at 30% off if you're a member. Rewards members will get 4x rewards points through the Expedia app as well. That's good through November 29. [Get it at Expedia]
- Hotels.com: Deals will start at 30% off if you're a member. Rewards members will get double Rewards Stamps through November 29. [Get it at Hotels.com]
- Outdoorsy: The RV rental and marketplace site will offer 15% off an RV booking through November 30. [Use the code "TravelOutdoorsy"]
Black Friday Recreation & Hobby Sales
- Lander Skateboards: You can 20% off the unique, honeycombed full skateboards from Lander. [Get it at Lander]
- New Wave Toys: The company that makes mini arcade machines and is very into retro gaming will have everything on the site on sale. For instance, you can take $20 off the 1942 X RepliCade mini arcade cabinet and $25 off the USB Charge Machine. There are also sales on other games like the Dragon's Lair Puzzle and Street Fighter II Mini Stick. Plus, if your order hits the $150 minimum, you'll get free shipping. [Get it at New Wave Arcades]
- Retrospec: Take 25% off select e-bikes, bike, and water gear. [Get it at Retrospec]
- Session Goods: The weed accessories company is offering 20% off across its site with the exclusion of its new Designer edition pipes through November 29. If you spend $150, you can make that 25% off with the code "HOLIDAY25." If you spend $200, you'll get 30% off with the code "HOLIDAY 30." [Use the code "HOLIDAY20" at Session Goods]
Black Friday Pet Sales
- The Foggy Dog: Grab dog beds and accessories at a discount through Cyber Monday. Take 10% off orders of at least $20, 15% off orders of at least $50, and 20% off orders of at least $100. Plus, you can feel good about it. The company donates half a pound of food to rescue shelters around the country with every order. [Get it at The Foggy Dog]
- Open Farm: The mail-order pet food company is offering 15% off your first three subscription orders. You'll also get free shipping. Moreover, it is donating a bag of Dehydrated Dog Treats to a shelter pet in need for every order placed on its site throughout November. [Use the code "BIGTREAT"]
- Whisker: The cat shop with self-cleaning litter boxes and more is offering $50 off its Essentials Bundle or the Automated Pet Bundle. [Get it at Whisker]