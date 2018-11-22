Snag These Ultra Cheap Plane Tickets on Black Friday

The thing about purchasing a vacuum on Black Friday, is that you don't actually want a vacuum. You may want a clean carpet, but you don't want a vacuum. So rather than plow your way through an army of home goods addicts at Target post-Thanksgiving this year, devote your funds to something you do want -- like a plane ticket to Aruba.
That's right, in addition to all the products on sale for Black Friday, you can also snag tons of discounted plane tickets. While technically "Travel Deal Tuesday" is your primetime for cheap airfare (the tuesday after Cyber Monday), there will still be plenty of domestic and international flight sales that'll help you get out of the house, and probably out of the country, far from your dusty carpet. Here are some of the best deals to look out for:
American Airlines
- $45 Trips to Chicago (choose from one of 328 flights per month)
- $55 Trips to Los Angeles (choose from 356 different flights per month)
- $73 Trips to Denver (choose from 232 flights per month)
- $99 Trips to New York City (choose from 404 flights per month)
- $272 Trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (choose from 84 flights per month)
- $493 Trips to Bogota, Colombia (choose from 30 flights per month)
Delta
- $679 Trips from Boston to Ponta Delgada, Portugal
- $749 Trips from New York to Milan
- $819 Trips from Tampa to Amsterdam
- $839 Trips from Los Angeles to Manchester
- $2,152 Trips from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia
United Airlines
- $659 Trips from New York City to the Azores
- $839 Trips from Los Angeles to Manchester, UK
Southwest
- $49 Trips from San Francisco to Las Vegas
- $59 Trips from Los Angeles to Oakland
- $60 Trips from Milwaukee to Nashville
- $60 Trips from Providence to Washington, DC
- $65 Trips from Atlanta to Nashville
- $69 Trips from Portland, Oregon to Los Angeles
Norwegian Air
- All Norwegian Air flights between the U.S. and Europe are15% off
- $114 Trips from Newburgh, New York to Dublin
- $145 Trips from New York City to Paris
- $160 Trips from Denver to London
Beyond specific flight deals, popular travel booking app, Hopper, claims that across Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Deal Tuesday, some 20% of all domestic and abroad routes will sell at discounted rates. That's a pretty good deal -- better than, say, your standard set of Walmart Christmas ornaments.
While we don't have details just yet, expect major day-of discounts from airlines like JetBlue, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Air France. Check for deals on each individual website, or input your desired destination into the Hopper app for streamlined results.
Listen, you've got enough junk. This year, buy your way into a Parisian cafe, where your body mass in wine and cheese awaits. We assure you, it'll be more fun than vacuuming.
