Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for Black Friday

What is the world's most important source of fuel? Is it natural gas? No. Ethanol? Nien. It's pizza. Pizza is the world's greatest fuel for our bodies*. If you plan to spend Black Friday steamrolling little old ladies in front of a Best Buy, you want to have the energy required to throw an elbow without breaking stride.
So, you need pizza. Don't wolf fettuccine alfredo in the alley like Michael Scott. Carbo-load with greasy, cheesy pizza. Fortunately, just like socks and your favorite "as seen on TV" items, pizza is on sale for Black Friday. You'll find deals at restaurants from Dominos and Pizza Hut to 7-Eleven and that place with the animatronic band of rodents.
Here are the best pizza deals you're going to find on America's favorite day o' shopping. (Note that with all national chains, you will want to take a look online or give a call. Deals can vary by region. )
The Best Domino's Deals on Black Friday
The deal: The chain's old standby is still around. You can do the "Mix & Match" offer to get any two or more pizzas, pastas, bread bites, or boneless wings, among other items, for $5.99 each.
When: Ongoing
The deal: It's also running a promotion called the St. Jude Meal Deal. You're bringing home two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of parmesan bread bites, an eight-piece order of cinnamon twists, and a two-liter bottle of coke for $19.99. When you place the order, Domino's will also make a $1 donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
When: Through January 6, 2019
The deal: Lastly, there's a week-long promotion where you can pick up a large three-topping pizza or a medium three-topping handmade pan pizza for $7.99. That's available for carryout only.
When: Ongoing
The Best Pizza Hut Deals on Black Friday
The deal: As long as you're ordering online, you can get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99.
When: Ongoing
The deal: Order off the $5 lineup, and you can construct a feast. As long as you're getting at least two items, you get any combination of a medium one-topping pizza, boneless wings, pasta, breadsticks, garlic knots, or a variety of desserts for $5 each.
When: Ongoing
The Best Papa John's Deals on Black Friday
The deal: The chain's new Double Cheeseburger Pizza sounds a bit like that Juicy Lucy Pizza at Giordano's. It comes with ground beef, Roma tomatoes, dill pickles, cheese, and a "zesty burger sauce." You can get a large for just $11 right now.
When: Ongoing
The deal: Land a large five-topping pizza for $15. You know, in case you didn't get enough heavy food on Thanksgiving.
When: Ongoing
More Cheap Pizza for Black Friday
Little Caesars
The deal: Get a free two-liter of Pepsi when you order any pizza online. Use the code "FREE2L1" to grab the freebie.
When: Ongoing
Little Caesars
The deal: The classic Hot-N-Ready deal is always running. New to that menu is a large thin crust pepperoni pizza, which you can get for $6.
When: Ongoing
Cicis
The deal: Pick up a large two-topping pizza, and it's just $5.99 with this coupon.
When: Through November 23
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Buy two medium one-topping pizzas and they're just $5 each as long as you're ordering online and using the code "DEAL40."
When: Through December 31
Toppers
The deal: Like others above, Toppers has a mix and match-style deal. Order two or more of a medium two-topping pizza, Topperstix, boneless wings, baked mac 'n cheese, or monkey bread and they're just $5.99 each. Don't forget to ask for some of those sweet sauce cups.
When: Ongoing
Toppers
The deal: If you're ordering carryout, you can get a large two-topping pizza for $8.99.
When: Ongoing
7-Eleven
The deal: Sign up for the 7Rewards app, and you'll find an offer that gets you a slice for 50-cents every day from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
When: November 23-26
Pizza Patron
The deal: It's a good day for a big, spicy pizza. Order a large diablo pizza for $6.99 or an 18-inch XL for $12.99. You can also snag two specialty pies for $8.99 each.
When: November 23
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email offers, and you'll get a code for 25% off your next online order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing
Other Pizza Promotions and Oddities for Black Friday
Giordano's
The deal: It was mentioned earlier, but it bears repeating. Giordano's is doing a Juicy Lucy Pizza at its two Twin Cities locations. It's pretty damn good, though it's definitely not on sale.
When: Through December 31
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards, and you'll get a free bonus card worth $10 at participating locations. You can get up to four bonus cards before they cut you off. The freebie can be used between December 26, 2018, and March 31, 2019.
When: Through December 25
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Plan for your pizza future by buying $100 in gift cards. When you do that, you'll get a $20 promo card that can be used anytime between January 7 and February 24.
When: Through January 1
Davanni's
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed from January 1 to March 31, 2019.
When: Through November 26
Slice
The deal: The app that helps you avoid chains and order from local, independently-owned pizzerias is doing something a little different over the weekend of shopping holidays. Instead of offering a discount, they're offering to support your love of pizza as well as your local shop. Tell Slice why you're thankful for your favorite local pizzeria and you could win $400 worth of pizza for your belly and $4,000 for your local pizza place to help them continue making that delicious, cheesy food you crave.
When: Through November 25
