The Best Black Friday Travel Deals to Book This Year

Black Friday is the original shopping holiday of the season. And while most people spend the day out shopping in brick-and-mortar stores—even in 2023—plenty of others will be seeking out their deals from the comfort of their screens. If you are hoping to spend less money this year on stuff, and more on experiences, you aren’t alone. According to one study, 92% of young people would prefer receiving an experience like travel or a concert over other physical gifts this year.

Anticipate Black Friday being a busy shopping day, no matter what you’re buying. According to data shared with Thrillist from Getida.com, consumers plan to spend an average of $1,430 on gifts, travel, and entertainment, with demographic groups Gen Z and millennials planning to spend the same or more during the holidays.

For those who want to gift travel, plan 2024 vacations, or simply take advantage of some really great travel deals, Thrillist has compiled a list of the top Black Friday travel deals for hotels, flights, tours, cruises, and car rentals below.

If you're looking for more deals beyond what's listed below, you can also check out our selection of 2023 Travel Tuesday deals as well as our main rundown of active travel deals, which includes a number of early Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 travel deals.

This story will be updated as Black Friday draws closer and additional deals are announced.

Black Friday Hotel Deals

Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts

The deal: Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are giving guests up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit on vacations of seven nights or more at select properties, including Beaches Turks & Caicos,the new Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica,Sandals Royal Curacao,and Sandals Saint Vincent. Bookings can be made with the promo code GOB2023 at checkout.

Dates of deal: November 13, 2023–December 21, 2023 for travel through November 3, 2024

Booking.com

The deal: Accommodation discounts on Booking.com start at 30% off across more than 31,000 places to stay across the world, including more than 1,200 in the United States that are offering Black Friday deals. Look for the Black Friday Deals badge on listings. Discounts apply to booking dates between November 16, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Expedia and Hotels.com

The deal: Expedia and Hotels.com are offering 30% off or more on thousands of hotels around the world. To take advantage of the deal, you just need to create a free One Key membership. You can create one on the Hotels.com website.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Priceline

The deal: Priceline is offering 30% off or more at over 10,000 hotels across 80+ countries. Bookings at select Mexico and Caribbean hotels will receive a $100 resort credit with select Mexico and Caribbean hotel bookings. There will also be 20% or more off of top ski destinations, and 60% or more off select Las Vegas hotel express deals.

Dates of the deal: November 6-27

The Ameswell Hotel

The deal: This Mountain View, California hotel is offering 35% off the best available rate for room bookings.

Dates of deal: November 14–December 31

Bunkhouse Hotels

The deal: This hotel group is offering up to 30% off the best available rate at all properties for bookings through 2024. There are Bunkhouse hotels in Mexico, Texas, and California. Use the code TOYOUFROMYOU at check out.

Dates of deal: November 16–27

Penny Williamsburg

The deal: Get 25% off when booking a minimum of three nights for travel dates between November 13, 2023 and March 14, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 13–29

Spirit Vacations

The deal: Save up to 25% off at MGM Resorts Las Vegas when you book with Spirit Vacations. You can also save up to 35% at Caesars Entertainment Hotels when you book with Spirit Vacations and stay for two or more nights.

Dates of deal: November 15–December 5 for MGM and November 15–February 29, 2024 for Caesars

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The deal: If you book one night in Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Bleau & Gold room categories for stays between December 14, 2023, and November 30, 2024, you will get a second night free. This offer covers a minimum of two nights and a maximum of four nights, with two nights complimentary. A non-refundable deposit is required at booking. The deal will be available in the Special Offers section on the hotel website. The hotel’s grand opening is December 13, 2023.

Dates of the deal: November 24

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The deal: Get up to 30% off on reservations of two nights or more.

Dates of the deal: November 24

W Marriott Miami Turnberry

The deal: Save up to 30% on your stay for bookings between November 23, 2023 and September 30, 2024. This offer applies to all room categories and requires a minimum stay of two nights.

Dates of the deal: November 23–27

The Meritage Collection

The deal: The Meritage Collection is offering 30% off best available rate and a $30 daily resort credit across all of its properties in California and Hawaii. The discount applies to travel dates between November 6, 2023 and November 30, 2024. Use the promo code PROCYB at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

Dates of the deal: November 6–30

Club Med

The deal: Club Med is offering 50% off stays at North American resorts plus up to an $500 instant credit during bookings. The discount applies to bookings between December 2, 2023 and June 28, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach

The deal: This Black Friday, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Orange County, California is offering up to 50% off bookings made for travel dates between November 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 1–26

The James New York - NoMad

The deal: Save up to 30% on bookings, plus get 2 pm early check-in and late check-out. The travel dates for this deal are between November 16, 2023 and August 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–27

Conrad Punta de Mita

The deal: This Black Friday, the Conrad Punta de Mita in Punta Mita, Mexico is offering up to 40% off stays with rates starting at $399 per night. The deal will be valid for dates between January 1 and September 30, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 20–December 15

Hilton Anaheim

The deal: Hilton Anaheim is an official Disney Good Neighbor hotel with select Disney view rooms featuring private fireworks viewings.. This Black Friday, the hotel is offering a 50% off flash sale with rates starting at $110/night for travel dates between November 20, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Use code HPPAP2 at checkout.

Dates of the deal: November 20–November 27

Hilton Hotels in Colombia and Brazil

The deal: You can save up to 35% off the Bed and Breakfast rate at multiple Hilton hotels in Latin America, starting at $70 per night. The deal is valid on stays between November 16, 2023 - November 31, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

Black Friday Tour and Package Deals

Island Routes

The deal: Travelers have the opportunity to earn $750 off any of Island Routes' Private & Bespoke Collection Experience packages anytime from November 24, 2023 through May 31, 2024. Use the discount code PB750 when booking any experience in the Private & Bespoke Collection on the website.

Dates of deal: November 24 only

Booking.com

The deal: Booking.com is offering travelers up to 25% off selected attractions and things to do. Over 15,500 experienced suppliers on Booking.com will be offering Black Friday discounts across the globe.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

For The Love of Travel (FTLO Travel)

The deal: FTLO Travel is offering up to $200 off all of its 2024 itineraries. The discount codes are listed on each trip's landing page, to be used at checkout.

Dates of deal: Now through November 30

Xanterra Travel Collection

The deal: Xanterra is offering savings up to 30% on National Park stays, resorts, luxury cruises, walking and biking tours, and on a historic train ride to the Grand Canyon. All offers can be found on the Xanterra website.

Dates of deal: November 21–December 1

Contiki

The deal: Contiki, the social travel company for travelers 18–35 years old, offering savings of up to 25% off on 60-plus trips across six continents.

Dates of deal: November 17–November 30

Trafalgar

The deal: Trafalgar, a guided vacation company, is offering savings on more than 50 2024 departures, with savings of up to $2,100.

Dates of deal: November 16–December 5

Black Friday Flight Deals

Qatar Airways

The deal: Customers can get up to $350 off in premium class and up to $150 off in economy to select destinations from all gateways across the US, Canada and Brazil. The deal applies to travel between December 30, 2023 and October 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–24

Spirit Airlines

The deal: Spirit Airlines customers can save 40% when you buy or gift 12,000 or more Free Spirit Points. Redemption for travel starts at 2,500 points.

Dates of deal: November 15–December 1

Black Friday Cruise Deals

Spirit Cruises

The deal: Get up to 3,000 bonus Free Spirit points when booking Spirit Cruises, plus a Free Spirit point for every dollar spent.

Dates of deal: November 15–November 28

Azamara Cruises

The deal: Azamara is giving travelers double stateroom upgrades, a $1,500 onboard credit, and 20% off suites on select 2024 sailings starting at $1,512 per person. Offers apply to travel between January 3 and November 9, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 15–December 1

Booking.com

The deal: Booking.com will be doubling the exclusive spend at sea reward and customers will have access to always-on deals throughout the year, including up to $50, $100, $500, or even $1,000 to spend at sea via on-board credits depending on the total amount spent.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The deal: This luxury all-inclusive river cruise line with sailings in Europe, Egypt, South America, and Asia is relaunching its 12 Days of Christmas sale, which will begin on Black Friday. This year, the deals will include 50% off popular cruises, and offers for new Cruise & Air combo savings of up to $3,000 on select journeys.

Dates of deal: November 24–mid-December

Black Friday Rental Car Deals

Hertz

The deal: Get up to 30% off when you pay at checkout. The deal includes all vehicles in inventory. The deal applies to reservations between November 24, 2023 and January 31, 2024 for airport rentals and November 24, 2023 through January 10, 2024 for off-airport locations.

Dates of deal: November 24–28

Dollar

The deal: Get 20% off with the option to pay later on any vehicle, for travel dates between November 24 and January 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 24–28

Thrifty

The deal: Get 15% off any vehicle, with the option to pay later. Applies to reservations between November 24, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 24–28

Spirit Vacations

The deal: Get 750 Free Spirit points and save up to 35% on Avis and Budget car rentals.

Dates of deal: November 16, 2023–February 29, 2024

