Here Are the Best TV Deals for Black Friday

Thanksgiving is a perfectly balanced holiday. You put in time with your family, reflect on all you have, and the very next day reward yourself by taking part in a selfish, consumerist frenzy of acquisition, possibly causing physical and emotional harm to strangers and neighbors in major American retailers.
Before you enter the fray, though, you should check out early deals at places like Amazon and Walmart, and definitely shop in a way that gets you free Whoppers. But eventually, it will be time to test your mettle in the capitalistic battle royale we call Black Friday, and it's important to have a game plan before you go in there. So, figure out you want ahead of time. Like TVs.
Luckily, we've gathered up all the best TV deals from the retailers you care about below. Good luck.
Best TV Deals at Walmart
- $99 for Hisense 40" Class FHD (1080P) LED TV (normally $178)
- $178 for SAMSUNG 32" Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV (normally $250)
- $248 for Hisense 55" 4K Roku UHD Smart TV (normally $378)
- $400 for TCL 65" Class 4K (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (normally $598)
- $750 for VIZIO 70" Class E-Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (normally $1,298)
Best TV Deals at Amazon
- $129.99 for Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition (normally $179.99)
- $189.99 for Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition (normally $250)
- $300 for Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition (normally $400)
- $350 for TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (normally $599.99)
- $1,000 for Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (normally $1,400)
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
- $90 for Insignia 32" Class LED 720p HDTV (usually $100)
- $250 for Sharp 55" Class LED 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV (normally $429.99 -- in-store only)
- $597.99 for Samsung 49" Class LED NU8000 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (normally $799.99)
- $899.99 for TCL 65" Class LED 6 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV (normally $969.99)
- $1,000 for Sony 65" Class LED X850F Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (normally $1,399.99)
Best TV Deals at Target
- $80 for Polaroid 32" Flat Panel 720p LED TV (normally $129.99)
- $230 for Westinghouse 50" 4K Smart TV (normally $350)
- $350 for TCL 55" 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (normally $450)
- $800 for Samsung 65" Smart Curved UHD TV (normally $1,099.99)
- $1,499.99 for VIZIO PQ-Series 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV (normally $2,099.99)
