Here Are the Best TV Deals for Black Friday

Thanksgiving traditions vary from family to family, but the gist is all the same. You eat your weight in mashed potatoes, gush about the year's good fortune (or gripe about the bad), and roll yourself to Target to brawl with strangers over the last giant Vizio TV in stock before you've fully digested that second slice of pumpkin pie. Black Friday deals -- especially Black Friday deals on TVs -- are often worth making it a tradition out of it.
Of course, the best post-holiday prices span departments, but why drop a small fortune on the unnecessary junk? That Fitbit won't transform your waist overnight and the 23andMe kit is just going to tell you your grandpa might have elaborated key parts of his grand family story. Heed my advice and save your cash for what really matters -- like a 60" TV for binge-watching the last five seasons of Black Mirror.
To save you the time, trouble, and buyer's remorse, we've rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals from the major retailers you care about. Here's where to shop:
Best TV deals at Walmart
- $89.99 for RCA 32" Class HD LED TV (was $199.99).
- $179.99 for Sceptre 50" Class FHD LED TV (was $349.99).
- $227.99 for Samsung 43" Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV (was $499.99).
- $498.00 for VIZIO 65" M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (was $748.00).
- $579.99 for RCA 70" Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (was $799.99).
Best TV deals on Amazon
- $99 for Insignia 32" HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition (was $170).
- $159.99 for Insignia 39" HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition (was $230).
- $299.99 for TCL 43" 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV (was $499.99)
- $327.99 for Samsung 55" 4K Smart LED TV (was $377.99).
- $797.99 for Samsung 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (was $1,497.00).
Best TV deals at Target
- $129.99 for TCL 32" Roku HD LED Smart TV (was $159.99).
- $209.99 for Element 55" 4K UHD Smart TV (was $349.99).
- $479.99 for LG 65" 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (was $899.99).
- $599.99 for Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD TV (was $899.99).
- $1,499.99 for VIZIO 75" P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV (was $2,299.99).
Best TV deals at Best Buy
- $99.99 for LG 32" Class LED TV (was $169.99).
- $179.99 for Samsung 40" Class LED 5-Series Smart TV (was $199.99).
- $269.99 for VIZIO 50" LED V-Series Smart 4K UHD TV (was $299.99).
- $549.99 for LG 65" LED Smart 4K UHD TV (was $699.99).
- $999.99 for Samsung 75" 7-Series LED 4K UHD TV (was $1,299.99).
