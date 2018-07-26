Entertainment

Best Buy's Huge 'Black Friday in July' Sale Is Today. Here Are the Best Deals.

Amazon Prime Day has come to pass, and hopefully you got in on it while the website was actually operational. But if you did miss your shot at those deals upon deals, we're happy to inform you that you have another chance to impulse buy many things you didn't know you needed: Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is happening on Thursday.

Make sure to investigate the complete sale page to see all the options, but we've rounded up a few of the best bargains right here. There are Best Buy staples like TVs, printers, and Apple gear aplenty, plus personal care items like flat irons and fancy toothbrushes, but to get at all this discounted stuff online you'll have to make a Best Buy account (it'll take like two seconds).

Here are a few of the best deals:

If none of this is grabbing you, scroll a bit and you're sure to find something. And who among us couldn't use a new Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser ?

