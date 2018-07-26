Best Buy's Huge 'Black Friday in July' Sale Is Today. Here Are the Best Deals.

Amazon Prime Day has come to pass, and hopefully you got in on it while the website was actually operational. But if you did miss your shot at those deals upon deals, we're happy to inform you that you have another chance to impulse buy many things you didn't know you needed: Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is happening on Thursday.
Make sure to investigate the complete sale page to see all the options, but we've rounded up a few of the best bargains right here. There are Best Buy staples like TVs, printers, and Apple gear aplenty, plus personal care items like flat irons and fancy toothbrushes, but to get at all this discounted stuff online you'll have to make a Best Buy account (it'll take like two seconds).
Here are a few of the best deals:
- $200 off an Apple - 21.5" iMac with a 1TB hard drive
- $75 off a Series 3 Apple Watches
- $400 off a Samsung - 49" MU8000 Series 4K UHD TV
- $55 off BeatsX wireless earphones
- $220 off a KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
- $130 off a Dyson V8 Absolute Bagless Cordless 2-in-1 Handheld/Stick Vacuum
- $75 off a Insignia Google Assistant Blue Tooth Speaker
- $90 off a UE BLAST Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Speaker with Alexa
- $230 off a SanDisk Ultra 1.024TB Solid State Drive for Laptops
- $60 off an Audio-Technica Bluetooth Stereo Turntable
If none of this is grabbing you, scroll a bit and you're sure to find something. And who among us couldn't use a new Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser ?
