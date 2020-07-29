Best Buy Joins Target & Walmart In Closing on Thanksgiving This Year

Walmart and Target have both made the decision to close down store locations nationwide on Thanksgiving in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And now, Best Buy is jumping aboard the bandwagon. The tech retailer announced Tuesday that customers will have to shop for their monstrous flat screens and gaming consoles another day.

Similar to Target's own plan of action, Best Buy isn't just keeping doors closed -- they're pivoting operations, as well. The electronics seller is offering more pickup options for advance shopping and holiday season sales earlier than ever. The company has not yet made an official call on Black Friday.

"We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected," Best Buy said a statement. "And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too."

This isn't the only change the company has made as a result of the global health crisis. Best Buy has implemented a number of precautions to protect both customers and staffers by setting up hand sanitizer stations, increasing store sanitation efforts, and mandating masks for all shoppers.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country, Best Buy is joining many retailers by requiring all customers to wear face coverings when shopping in all our stores," the retailer wrote online. "We will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one."

The requirement went into effect on July 15 and applies to all in-store customers, however, curbside pickup remains an option for those without masks.