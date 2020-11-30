News

Quick, Best Buy's Having an Apple Product Flash Sale for Exactly 2 Hours Today

Both online and in-store purchases qualify.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 11/30/2020 at 11:54 AM

Cyber Monday is all about timing, and in Best Buy's case, that timing is very urgent.

On Monday, November 30, the electronics retailer is slashing prices on Apple products for two hours both online and in stores. The flash sale lasts from 12-2 pm CT (that's 1-3 pm on the East Coast and 10 am to noon on the West Coast), so you better watch the clock.

Here are some of the major deals you can expect:

Find a full roundup of Best Buy's Cyber Monday sales here.

