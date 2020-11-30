Quick, Best Buy's Having an Apple Product Flash Sale for Exactly 2 Hours Today
Both online and in-store purchases qualify.
Cyber Monday is all about timing, and in Best Buy's case, that timing is very urgent.
On Monday, November 30, the electronics retailer is slashing prices on Apple products for two hours both online and in stores. The flash sale lasts from 12-2 pm CT (that's 1-3 pm on the East Coast and 10 am to noon on the West Coast), so you better watch the clock.
Here are some of the major deals you can expect:
- $99.99 for Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- Save $100 on Apple iPhone SE with activation
- Save $100 on select Apple iPad Air
- Save $70 on select models of Apple Watch Series 6
- Save $500 on 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i5 with 8GB Memory (sale price: $1399.99)
- Save $600 on 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i7 with 16GB Memory (sale price: $1699.99)
- $249.99 for select Apple HomePod devices (save $50)
- $129.99 for select Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 (save $70)
- $39.99 for select Beats by Dr. Dre – urBeats³ Earphones (save $20)
- Save $145 on select Beats by Dr. Dre wireless noise-canceling on-ear headphones ($154.99)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.