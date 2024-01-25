The World's Best Calm Water Beaches, Ranked

Have you ever wandered to a stunning beach during your travels, with your hair sticking to your neck and your shirt slicked with sweat and then you realize that even though the water is an alluring shade of turquoise, the water is much too rough to actually swim in? This has happened to me a number of times, and I've peacefully accepted just sticking a few toes in the water instead of diving in.

It's not always like that, however. Sometimes, you can walk up to the beach and the water is truly calm, safe to swim in, and even more enjoyable to soak in. HawaiianIslands.com just evaluated millions of Tripadvisor English-language reviews for top beaches in the US, for each country, and around the world. Then, they searched the reviews for mentions of calm waters. "It’s worth clarifying that we sense-checked all reviews to ensure the context of the phrase 'calm water/s' was appropriate," HawaiianIslands.com explained in its methodology.

So, after all of that analyzing, the study was able to determine which beaches had the calmest waters in the world. In first place both worldwide and in the US was Baby Beach in Maui, Hawaii with 27.82% of all reviews mentioning its calm waters.

Just make sure that even when you think you are getting into calm waters, you are following the safety advice at the beach you're at. You can find beach safety guidance at the American Red Cross website. These are the five tips that HawaiianIslands.com always recommends following:

1. Pay attention to signs and flags

2. Don't swim beyond your ability

3. Stay shallow and aware of currents

4. Don't use inflatables on a windy day

5. Swim in a group

Below, you can find the calmest beaches in countries around the world, the calmest waters in the US, and the calmest waters in each region.