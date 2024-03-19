A New Study Just Named the Top Campsites in the U.S.

If you’re looking for an affordable vacation idea and just so happen to be an outdoors fan, you probably already know that a camping trip is likely your best option.

Yet, saving up on some cash doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to rough it while using up your precious PTO—you just need to know where to go, and you can make a pretty luxurious trip out of a camping adventure without missing out on the natural wonders of it all. Luckily for you, Campspot, a campground management and reservation platform, is here to help.

The platform just analyzed more than 50,000 key campsite data factors—including demand, occupancy, reviews, and the availability of park features—and came up with its list of the 10 best campgrounds across the US.

The sites offer unique experiences for guests, ranging from gorgeous glamping sites and luxurious RV resorts to more traditional tent sites.

Sitting at the very top of the list was Verde Ranch RV Resort, located in Camp Verde, Arizona. The campground offers a variety of top-tier amenities for guests, including hot tubs, a heated pool, and a clubhouse. The runner-up was Greenbrier Campground, which is based in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. There, RVers can find 120 full-hookup campsites, and they can choose from premier river frontage sites to wooded sites, all conveniently located just half a mile from the Greenbrier entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Third in line was Florida’s Ocean Grove RV Resort, which is located in St. Augustine and flaunts a prime location by the beach together with numerous amenities, including a restaurant and bar, a bocce ball, a fishing dock, and a pool.

"The 2024 Campspot Awards highlight the incredible efforts of campground owners, operators, and staff to provide exceptional experiences for their guests," Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot, said in a statement. "As campers now look ahead to their spring and summer trip plans, these award-winning campgrounds provide travelers with exceptional outdoor experiences that stand out against more conventional and potentially pricier travel alternatives."

Check out the complete list of the top 10 campgrounds across the US below:

1. Verde Ranch RV Resort—Camp Verde, Arizona

2. Greenbrier Campground—Gatlinburg, Tennessee

3. Ocean Grove RV Resort—St. Augustine, Florida

4. Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort—Felton, California

5. Jackson Rancheria Casino & RV Resort—Jackson, California

6. Paradise by the Sea Beach RV Resort—Oceanside, California

7. Brialee Family Campground—Ashford, Connecticut

8. Sun Outdoors Myrtle Beach—Conway, South Carolina

9. Canyon View RV Resort—Grand Junction, Colorado

10. Stonebridge RV Resort—Maggie Valley, North Carolina