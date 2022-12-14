These Are the Top Cities for Dog Owners in the U.S.

Everyone and their mother tells me New York City isn't the place for a dog. Well, loud-mouthed acquaintances, in your face. Sweet home NYC has earned a spot on US News & World Report's ranking of the top 10 cities in the US for dog owners.

Along with some help from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association and American Pet Products Association, US News & World Report has compiled a list of the best places to live with a pet. The study included two main factors: environment and services, including the number of parks per capita, walkability, temperatures, veterinarians, dog waiting rates, and more.

These are the top 10 cities in the US for pet owners:

1. Portland, Oregon

2. Tampa, Florida

3. New York, New York

4. San Francisco

5. Seattle

6. Miami

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

9. Honolulu

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Portland nabbed that coveted number-one spot thanks to several factors. Its access to dog parks, the least number of days with 90-degree temperatures or above, and the number of veterinarians employed in the area all helped. It did fall short in a few categories, though, including walkability, days at 32 degrees or below, and dog walking rates. Woof.

Check out the full 50-city ranking here.