The Best Travel Destinations for Architecture Lovers, Ranked
The top destination might be a new addition to your travel inspo list.
When you think of the best travel destinations for architecture, your first thoughts are probably some of the typical top cities people want to visit for a number of reasons. Barcelona for Gaudi, Rome for Salvi, St. Petersburg for the Rococo movement, Miami for the Art Deco movement. And don't get me wrong, those are some great spots to take in the work of some of architecture's great minds.
But there's a whole world out there full of architectural delights. Building supplies retailer Buildworld identified the top 10 cities on every continent, based on Tripadvisor reviews of local architecture, as well as a ranking of the top 20 cities globally. “We analyzed tourist reviews of architectural sites in hundreds of cities around the world to find which areas have the highest density of top-rated buildings,” the study stated.
Here's what they found:
Iași is considered the cultural capital of România and came out in first place in the study's global ranking, beating out Manchester, UK and Quezon City, Philippines. Buildworld’s research found that Iași had a high number of top reviewed buildings—more than nine out of 10 of its architectural attractions are top-rated on Tripadvisor. You'll find medieval, neo-gothic, neo-classic, baroque, neo-Romanian, eclectic, and brutalist-style architecture in the garden city.
Below, check out the best cities for architecture around the world, broken down by continent. Chicago took top honors for North America, and Quito, Ecuador placed first among the South American cities.
