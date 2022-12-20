These Are the Best Cities for Christmas Celebrations, Study Finds

Everybody knows that holidays are a thousand times better if you spend them in the right place. Apparently, the so-called "right places" are even ranked, so if you don't already reside in one, you can choose your winter destination accordingly.

The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its report on this year's best places for Christmas celebrations across the US, and you might be surprised to find that your city is among the top 20.

While holiday movies spam NYC as the ultimate holiday destination, WalletHub recognizes a few more options, including Seattle, WA, the absolute winner of this competition. According to the data analyzed, one of Seattle's winning factors is that it has the most food banks per square root of the population, beating out cities like Boston, MA, which has the fewest.

Food banks weren't the only factors taken into account by WalletHub. To come up with the ranking, the website compared the 100 biggest cities in the US based on 32 indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. It analyzed various data, including the availability of Christmas traditions; the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; and the city's overall generosity, among others.

Featured in the top 20 list are also a couple of Florida cities, including Miami and Orlando. According to findings, Miami has the most Christmas tree farms per square root of the population (0.025631), while Orlando flaunts the most gift shops per square root of the population (0.219404). Additionally, Orlando also has the most toy stores, while North Las Vegas, Nevada, has the fewest.

Here's the ranking of this year's best places for Christmas celebrations across the US:

Seattle, WA Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV Pittsburgh, PA Orlando, FL St. Louis, MO Honolulu, HI Cincinnati, OH New York, NY Washington, D.C. San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Portland, OR Chicago, IL Buffalo, NY Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN Raleigh, NC San Diego, CA



Most of these cities were also recently named the most festive cities across the US. According to Travelbag, Chicago is the champion of festivities, followed by NYC, which only managed to snag the 9th spot on the WalletHub list. The outsiders include only Boston and Baltimore. While they respectfully were awarded 8th and 10th place on the most festive cities ranking, they are nowhere to be found on the Christmas celebrations list.