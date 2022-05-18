These Are the Best Cities for Recent Graduates and Entry-Level Job Seekers

As you toss your cap into the air or celebrate moving on to the next phase of your life, the excitement might be tinged with anxiety. What's next? Where do you find a job these days? Where should you move to? These questions feel even more urgent these days. Luckily, you don't have to navigate all these uncertainties on your own.

LinkedIn (the social networking site for finding a job) put together a Guide to Kickstarting Your Career for 2022 with advice on how to get hired, what industries are growing and seeking more employees, and the best cities for people who are starting on their career path.

"Know yourself and know what kind of work you want to do," Cate LeSourd, author of Coming of Age: Our Journey into Adulthood, told LinkedIn. "It might be good to look at a job that's hybrid or allows you to have that flexibility to be able to go into the office and build those relationships, especially as you're starting your career."

If you are determined to land in a new city or are at the very least open to it, check out the towns LinkedIn put together as the best places for entry-level jobs.



Austin, Texas Chattanooga, Tennessee Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Cape Coral, Florida Denver, Colorado Nashville, Tennessee San Diego, California New York City, New York Boston, Massachusetts



The top five cities are located in the South, with Austin, Texas topping the list. North Carolina has two towns in the top spots. Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte rank third and fourth on the list, respectively. The latter half of the list covers some major cities all over the country, with some classics like New York City and Boston rounding out the top 10.