These Are the Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers

The pandemic has created a boom in the housing market as more and more people are looking to put their landlords in the rearview and buy instead of rent.

Though prices are skyrocketing, many first-time buyers remain undeterred—according to WalletHub, 14% more people are looking to buy now than last year. For this reason, the finance site has put together a handy list to help them, determining the best and worst cities for first-time homebuyers by ​​​​​looking at 22 key metrics from cost of living and cost per square foot to real estate tax rates and property crime.

Topping the list of best cities to buy right now was Chesapeake, Virginia, while Berkeley, California, ranked number one in the worst cities for first-time buyers.

Here are the top 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers:

Chesapeake, Virginia

Gilbert, Arizona

Lincoln, Nebraska

Cape Coral, Florida

Boise, Idaho

Hampton, Virginia

Peoria, Arizona

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia

Surprise, Arizona

Boston, Massachusetts

Burbank, California

Glendale, California

Santa Barbara, California

San Mateo, California

Los Angeles, California

Santa Monica, California

Oakland, California

Berkeley, California

Just because a city is ranked in the top 10 best cities for first-time buyers, however, doesn't mean that you can afford it . There are a lot of other factors to consider, such as the cost of living. The lowest cost of living, for example, can be found in Laredo, Texas, which ranked number 126 on WalletHub's list of 300 best and worst cities for first-time buyers. Other cities on the list include Amarillo, Texas; Flint, Michigan; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Lansing, Michigan—none of which were ranked among the best cities for new buyers.

The top 10 best cities for first-time buyers were also not among the cities WalletHub found to have the most affordable housing. That honor went to Toledo, Ohio. According to the math-savvy folks at WalletHub, which is 19.1 times cheaper than Santa Barbara, California, which has the least affordable housing. Honolulu has the lowest real estate tax at 0.29%, while Waterbury, Connecticut, has the highest at 3.74%.