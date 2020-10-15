These Are the Best U.S. Cities for First-Time Homebuyers Right Now

If 2020 has taught millennials anything, it's how to navigate Zillow.

Whether a side effect of restlessness or a serious consideration, many have daydreamed of leaving their apartments and settling in someplace new—ideally somewhere with a good backyard and a home office. Though few of us are in a position to actually drop a down payment, data suggests that this is a great time to buy a home due to falling mortgage rates and rising personal savings rates.

If you’re one of the lucky ones in the market for a long-term pad, there’s a new report from fintech company SmartAsset that’ll help you focus your Zillow searches on the most promising cities for first-time homebuyers right now. The 2020 study was more extensive than in previous years, analyzing 185 major US cities as opposed to only 66 cities in 2019. It compiled the data using a dozen metrics that spanned four categories: home market favorability, affordability, livability, and employment.

The study named Grand Rapids, Michigan, the most desirable market right now—and that finding doesn't even consider its superior beer and restaurant scene. Next in line was Henderson, Nevada, followed by the entertainment-heavy Virginia Beach, Virginia. Here's the full list of standouts: