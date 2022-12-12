These Are the Best Cities to Celebrate New Year's Eve in This Year

New Year's Eve is mere weeks out, and whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, it's time to start planning your December 31 celebration. Struggling with where to spend it? We've got you covered.

Personal finance site WalletHub did its thing and rounded up the top 100 places to ring in 2023 (whoa), and even provided a separate ranking on where to snag the cheapest party tickets and booze.

Here are the top 10 cities to spend New Year's Eve this year, based on 29 metrics relating to entertainment and food, costs, and safety and accessibility :

1. New York City

2. Orlando

3. Las Vegas

4. San Francisco

5. Atlanta

6. Denver

7. Washington, DC

8. Chicago

9. Los Angeles

10. Seattle

Durham, Raleigh, Memphis, Norfolk, and Sacramento topped the list for the lowest price per NYE party ticket, while Indianapolis and five Arizona cities—Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, and Glendale—reported the cheapest wine prices.

"Local businesses are notorious for hiking up their prices when big crowds are in town for a major event," WalletHub said in a blog post. "That’s especially true for hotels, which can experience price increases of several hundred percent over the rest of the year. The last thing you want to do in the final hours of 2022 is ruin your finances over one night of entertainment when inflation will be pushing prices through the roof."