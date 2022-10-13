These U.S. Cities Were Just Named the Best Homes for Remote Workers

Since 2019, the number of people who work remotely has tripled, according to the US Census Bureau. That means a whole bunch of us are working from places like our sofas, cafes, and maybe (HR don't read this) at the store while we get the remainder of our errands taken care of. According to CoWorkingCafe, there are actually a selection of cities that are more ideal than others for remote workers.

The company studied all the options based on multiple criteria. "Our analysis rated US cities across 10 metrics relevant to remote workers' needs—including local internet speed and coverage; availability of coworking places; and cost of living," CoWorkingCafe's study states.

Based on those factors, the best city in the US for remote workers was determined to be Atlanta, with a score of 70.77 out of 100. "Atlanta is the most attractive city for remote workers in 2022, ranking first across several metrics, including coworking and public Wi-Fi density," the study determined.