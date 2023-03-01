These Are the Most Festive Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner on March 17, and no matter how you choose to celebrate it's always great to do it in a place that has a lot of festive energy. According to Eventbrite, some US cities celebrate more than others. And compared to other countries, the US has six times the number of St. Patrick's Day celebrations compared to the rest of the world combined.

That means our most festive St. Paddy's cities are leading the entire world in the Irish celebration. According to Eventbrite, the following cities have the most events. Is your city on the list?

1. Chicago

2. Boston

3. Indianapolis

4. San Diego

5. Charlotte

It makes sense that Chicago would lead this ranking, given its annual tradition of dyeing the Chicago River a vivid green in honor of the holiday, and Boston is home to the highest percentage of residents with Irish heritage of any major US city.

If you don't have St. Patrick's Day plans yet, Eventbrite is stocked full with events in every city, including everything from bar crawls to family friendly shindigs to sober adult parties that include all of the luck but none of the brutal hangovers. You can check out Eventbrite events in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities near you on Eventbrite.com.