A New Study Says These Cities Have the Best Work-Life Balance in the World

Before you start browsing for your next apartment in the coolest area of town, you might want to sit down and look at some stats regarding the city itself to decide if it’s actually worth it to move there.

While some cities look and sound more appealing than others, the data about their work-life balance and pay could make you reconsider your decision. The other way around is valid, too, and you might be surprised by the quality of life in some corners of the world.

MoneyNerd, a personal finance platform, just released data from its new study, which analyzed 25 global cities to determine which ones are the best and the worst in terms of work-life balance and pay. To come up with the results, the team looked into a variety of important factors, including cost of living, average salary, number of job opportunities, and overall job satisfaction, among others.

For your best shot at a fulfilling life, it looks like you’d have to move to Europe. According to the study, Copenhagen, Denmark took top honors. While its average salary ($44,474) isn’t the highest among all cities, all factors combined give the city an overall top score of 6.2/10. Copenhagen flaunts a work-life balance rating of 8.6, and people who live there are reportedly content, with a happiness rating of 7.6.

There are two cities that tied for the second spot with New York City and Amsterdam both earning an overall score of 6.1. When looking at their average salaries, though, the Big Apple beats Amsterdam, with respective averages of $71,401 and $44,367. However, Amsterdam’s cost of living is much more affordable compared to that of NYC. Amsterdam’s cost of living score, in fact, is 59.5, while that of NYC is a whopping 100.

Take a look a the top 10 cities for pay versus work-life balance below:

1. Copenhagen: Average salary $44,474 ; Overall score 6.2

2. Amsterdam: Average salary $44,367 ; Overall score 6.1

3. New York: Average salary $71,401 ; Overall score 6.1

4. Oslo: Average salary $46,196 ; Overall score 6.0

5. Zurich: Average salary $82,191 ; Overall score 6.0

6. Luxembourg City: Average salary $55,906 ; Overall score 6.0

7. Stockholm: Average salary $36,519 ; Overall score 5.9

8. Berlin: Average salary $38,584 ; Overall score 5.8

9. London: Average salary $44,035 ; Overall score 5.8

10. Brussels: Average salary $34,585 ; Overall score 5.5

To take a look at the full report and breakdown of each city, you can visit this website.