Here Are the 25 Best Cities in America to Find a New Job This Year

Unless your job involves traveling around the world drinking beer, then chances are you've had to compromise in some way when it comes to what you do for a living and where you live. The best jobs aren't always in the best cities, but if you're looking to drastically improve both your work life and home life, a new report from Glassdoor reveals the 25 best cities in the country for jobs this year. In other words, there may yet be hope.
On Wednesday, the popular job listings and careers site released the new research, which is based on three key factors: how easy it is to get a job there, how much it costs to live there, and how satisfied employees are working there. If you've always assumed the nation's major finance and tech hubs are the best destinations for employment and quality of life, the results may surprise you. In fact, neither New York nor San Francisco made the cut. But hey, any New Yorker stranded on a stalled subway car could probably give you a few reasons why that may be.
Pittsburgh earned the ranking's top spot, which Glassdoor attributes to its estimated 95,399 job openings, median base salary of $44,000, and median home value of $137,400. Interesting, Ohio is the only state with three cities on the list, all of which made the top 10: Columbus (no. 7 on the ranking), Cincinnati (no. 8), and Cleveland (no. 9), according to a press release. The biggest city on the list, Chicago, almost didn't make the cut -- coming in at no. 23.
Glassdoor's Chief Economist, Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, points to two big factors behind the results:
“Big, metropolitan cities may be more famous than others, including being home to some amazing companies to work for, but this recognition is also what contributes to them being among the most expensive places to live,” he said. “People may be overlooking mid sized cities like Pittsburgh or St. Louis if they are looking to relocate or find new opportunities."
You can check out the full breakdown over at Glassdoor, but here's a slightly condensed version of the ranking:
25. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
Job Openings: 249,235
Median Base Salary: $49,000
Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Financial Analyst, Server
24. Charlotte, North Carolina
Job Openings: 78,285
Median Base Salary: $45,000
Hot Jobs: Business Analyst, Sales Consultant, Clinical Nurse
23. Chicago, Illinois
Job Openings: 332,546
Median Base Salary: $50,000
Hot Jobs: Occupational Therapist, Manufacturing Engineer, Account Executive
22. San Jose, California
Job Openings: 106,809
Median Base Salary: $100,000
Hot Jobs: Software Development Engineer, Marketing Manager, Test Engineer
21. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Job Openings: 63,772
Median Base Salary: $46,000
Hot Jobs: Civil Engineer, Medical Assistant, Sales Consultant
20. Nashville, Tennessee
Job Openings: 80,192
Median Base Salary: $42,000
Hot Jobs: Professor, Licensed Practical Nurse, Restaurant Server
19. Baltimore, Maryland
Job Openings: 123,370
Median Base Salary: $48,000
Hot Jobs: Project Manager, Controls Engineer, Executive Assistant
18. Atlanta, Georgia
Job Openings: 195,021
Median Base Salary: $46,000
Hot Jobs: Mechanical Engineer, Physical Therapist, Marketing Manager
17. Seattle, Washington
Job Openings: 187,741
Median Base Salary: $65,000
Hot Jobs: Software Development Engineer, Technical Program Manager, Barista
16. Washington, DC
Job Openings: 293,481
Median Base Salary: $62,000
Hot Jobs: Systems Engineer, Financial Analyst, Risk Consultant
15. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Job Openings: 43,898
Median Base Salary: $36,000
Hot Jobs: Compliance Manager, Medical Assistant, Restaurant Manager
14. Hartford, Connecticut
Job Openings: 46,274
Median Base Salary: $55,000
Hot Jobs: Physician Assistant, Professor, Mechanical Engineer
13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
Job Openings: 151,656
Median Base Salary: $52,000
Hot Jobs: Manufacturing Engineer, Graphic Designer, Sales Associate
12. Detroit, Michigan
Job Openings: 119,567
Median Base Salary: $46,344
Hot Jobs: Business Operations Manager, Software Engineer, Auto Technician
11. Birmingham, Alabama
Job Openings: 40,123
Median Base Salary: $38,000
Hot Jobs: Marketing Manager, Insurance Agent, Truck Driver
10. Louisville, Kentucky
Job Openings: 49,213
Median Base Salary: $40,138
Hot Jobs: Mechanical Engineer, Nurse Manager, Warehouse Associate
9. Cleveland, Ohio
Job Openings: 66,410
Median Base Salary: $43,000
Hot Jobs: DevOps Engineer, Consultant, Sales Associate
8. Cincinnati, Ohio
Job Openings: 79,554
Median Base Salary: $44,637
Hot Jobs: Data Engineer, Medical Assistant, Account Executive
7. Columbus, Ohio
Job Openings: 78,370
Median Base Salary: $45,000
Hot Jobs: Office Manager, Database Administrator, Restaurant Manager,
6. Memphis, Tennessee
Job Openings: 42,347
Median Base Salary: $41,200
Hot Jobs: Physical Therapist, Software Engineer, Maintenance Technician
5. St. Louis, Missouri
Job Openings: 104,725
Median Base Salary: $45,600
Hot Jobs: Electrical Engineer, Communications Manager, Recruiter
4. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
Job Openings: 65,810
Median Base Salary: $50,000
Hot Jobs: Mobile Developer, Physician, Civil Engineer
3. Kansas City, Missouri
Job Openings: 90,649
Median Base Salary: $45,000
Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Research Associate, Audit Manager
2. Indianapolis, Indiana
Job Openings: 80,561
Median Base Salary: $43,000
Hot Jobs: DevOps Engineer, Marketing Manager, Machine Operator
1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Job Openings: 95,399
Median Base Salary: $44,000
Hot Jobs: Civil Engineer, Project Manager, Registered Nurse
Of course, you may end up finding your dream job in a city -- or a small town -- not included on the list, but it could serve as a good place to start looking if you're in need of a major life-change. If so, get your resume ready. And maybe a U-Haul, too.
