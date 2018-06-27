Here Are the Top 10 Cities to Find a job Right Now

We regret to inform you that at some point you will have to find a job. This isn't the best news in the world, we realize, but it is true. Money is important, becoming a vet takes a super-long time, and only one person gets to be Superman -- and even he had a day job! But look, just because having a job is arduous and endless doesn't mean the job search has to be. For one, the hunt will be much shorter and easier if you're actually looking in the right place.
Luckily, Monster's midyear job report just came out, and it features a breakdown of the top 10 cities hiring on Monster. If you're looking for work, look to these cities. And if you don't like the looks of those, check out the best states to find a job next.
Here are the top 10:
10. Houston
9. San Francisco
8. Atlanta
7. Philadelphia
6. Boston
5. Chicago
4. Dallas
3. Washington, DC
2. Los Angeles
1. New York City
It'll probably come as no surprise that our most populous city has a bunch of jobs too. It is surprising, however, that Houston went from the No. 1 city in 2017 to No. 10 in 2018. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the largest increases in employment in the last year were found in Dallas, New York City, and Los Angeles, and that's definitely reflected in this report.
But despite its improving employment prospects, Dallas still dropped one slot overall from No. 3 to No. 4 as New York moved to the very top. The biggest jump on the list was Los Angeles going from not cracking the top 10 of last year's list to shooting all the up to the No. 2 slot. And the weather there is supposed to be nice too.
If you're not looking for just any job though, you can check out this list of companies with the most jobs paying over 100K.
