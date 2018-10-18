These Are the Hottest Companies in 2018 for Job Seekers

Job hunting sucks. There's not really a nice way to say it. Updating your resume, writing cover letters, interviewing, the whole process is taxing.
Fortunately, with the unemployment rate continuing to fall, it's a good market for job hunting. Job listing site Indeed released a new report on October 18 about the most alluring companies to people searching for employment. The report notes that with the unemployment rate where it is, companies are working hard to attract top talent. So, which companies are offering what job seekers are looking for?
There's certainly not a single list that would be the same for everyone. Nonetheless, Indeed pulled together a list of what companies are attracting the attention of potential employees. To do this, its analytics team "calculated the average amount of job-seeker interest for all job titles at all companies, and then compared it to the actual level of interest each firm is receiving." Of course, that's based on interest on Indeed, but as one of the largest job listing sites, it should provide a pretty good snapshot.
Here are the top 20 jobs according to Indeed's report.
20. Medtronic
19. Siemens
18. Thermo Fisher Scientific
17. Abbott Laboratories
16. NBCUniversal
15. Ryder
14. Lockheed Martin
13. Aetna
12. IBM
11. Booz Allen Hamilton
10. Cisco
9. Morgan Stanley
8. Apple
7. Sysco
6. Honeywell
5. Facebook
4. Microsoft
3. Enterprise Holdings
2. PepsiCo
1. Tesla
Despite recent controversies surrounding founder and former chairman Elon Musk, Tesla took the top spot, garnering 47% more interest than the average company. Maybe people are just interested because they heard Tesla is getting into tequila or maybe they really thought Musk was staring up a Willy Wonka-style candy company. Who wouldn't want to work in Willy Wonka's factory? There were a ton of OSHA violations, but the work looks satisfying (at the chocolate factory, not Tesla).
