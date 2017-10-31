News

Here Are the Best Companies for Tech Jobs in 9 U.S. Cities

By Published On 10/31/2017 By Published On 10/31/2017
shutterstock

Trending

related

Eating Black Licorice Isn't Just Gross, It Can Also Land You in the Hospital

related

The Company Behind Corona Wants to Sell You Weed-Infused Drinks

related

Dozens of Octopuses Marched on Land No One Knows Why

related

What People Who've Actually Used the iPhone X Are Saying

Stuff You'll Like

related

6 Big Theories on How 'Stranger Things 2' Sets Up Season 3

related

This NBA Team Is Selling Dried Cricket Tacos Right Now

related

These States Have The Highest Divorce Rates For People Under 30

While the economy is a living, breathing juggernaut that can very well throw your life into oblivion or make you a millionaire overnight, it's no secret that deciding on a job and career might very well dictate where you live. So if you've been looking at a spinning globe and fixating on where to pay your taxes, the career match-making site Hired.com has some useful data on which employers garner the most praise from rank and file workers in cities across the country. 

Surveying its users and compiling the data in a report, Hired.com queried "qualified technical talent in software engineering, product management, design, and data science to determine which companies interest them most." Unsurprisingly, big tech companies that can afford paying interns pretty lavishly dot the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston and New York. To differentiate between employers, Hired.com gave each company a "brand positivity score," with 100 being the highest. 

In a surprise to no one with an actual pulse or segway scooter, the most praiseworthy employers in California are either focused on building internet or rocket ships, as Google wins in the Bay Area, as does SpaceX in Los Angeles

Hired.com

For Seattle, the hulking corporate monolith Amazon was third on the list, despite having the buffest and richest CEO in the world. Bezos' Blue Origin, also a rocket ship company, is fifth on list because there's never too much cosmos to investigate: 

Hired.com

Chicago and Austin, Texas sees some insurgent startups come into the picture, in an effort to unseat Jeff Bezos' biceps. 

Hired.com

Denver is pretty similar to Chicago and Austin in that lesser known companies feature across the list. According to the report, the city was "one of the most popular destinations for tech candidates in other location(s) to consider moving," which is probably because skiing is better than your cubicle.  

Hired.com

In New York, media empires appear to be interrupting the flow of things, as they often do: 

Hired.com

Boston and Washington, DC offer their own respective hodgepodges that largely reflect the dominant industries in those cities. You'll find defense contractors and a notable weapon-maker in the nation's capital, because that's where the United States decides to invade other countries. 

Hired.com

Perhaps the least surprising find comes when viewing the national landscape in one solid map format. The most worker positivity was found in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and most other cities didn't even come close. We suspect that might have something to do with the abundant sunshine and something called "manifest destiny." But we'll get to that later.  

Hired.com

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like