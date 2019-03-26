These Are the Best Companies to Work for With the 'Brightest Futures'

As much as insane office perks and three-month annual vacations can do to help woo you into applying for a new job, you're not going to want to work someplace where folks seem miserable and uncertain about whether the company is headed in the right direction. That sort of vibe is tough to judge from the outside, but thankfully, some new intel reveals the companies that are both great to work for and have the brightest futures, according to the employees.
This brand new ranking of companies with the "best outlooks" comes from the folks at career and compensation-monitoring site Comparably, which looked at nearly 10 million anonymous ratings from employees in over 50,000 workplaces. Specifically, the rankings were determined using a combination of two scores: Outlook, which measures how people respond to question like "How confident are you about the future success of your company," and Net Promoter Score, which measures how people respond to the notion of how likely an employee would recommend working at a company to a friend.
The survey divided the ranking into two top-50 lists, one for large companies (more than 500 employees) and one for small and mid-size companies (fewer than 500 employees).
Topping the list of large companies this year is marketing software firm Hubspot, while the number one company in the small and midsize list is Highspot, which specializes in sales and marketing software. There were many more household names among the top lists, though, which you can see below.
Large Companies with Brightest Futures in 2019
50. Genesis10
49. SAP
48. U.S. Bank
47. LogMeIn
46. General Mills, Inc.
45. Starbucks
44. Apple
43. Facebook
42. Cherwell Software
41. Marriott
40. Avant
39. Jabra
38. Chick-fil-A
37. WalkMe
36. Axon
35. Stryker
34. The Walsh Group
33. Aflac
32. Amazon
31. Trimble
30. Sports Clips
29. Delta Air Lines
28. International Flavors & Fragrances
27. Nordic Consulting Partners
26. H-E-B
25. Shipt
24. Xero
23. TaskUs
22. Sunrun
21. The Home Depot
20. Nextiva
19. Southwest Airlines
18. Intuit
17. Northside Hospital
16. Nevro
15. SmileDirectClub
14. Fanatics
13. The Walt Disney Company
12. Microsoft
11. Qualtrics
10. Google
9. T-Mobile
8. Dynatrace
7. Costco
6. Salesforce
5. Globant
4. Insight Global
3. Workfront
2. UiPath
1. Hubspot
Small and Mid-Size Companies with the Brightest Futures in 2019
50. AODocs
49. Drizly
48. EdCast
47. Acorns
46. RingDNA
45. Hiya
44. HomeLight
43. Juniper Systems
42. AppZen
41. Aptris
40. Infrrd
39. Ximble
38. Asana
37. PeerStreet
36. Notarize
35. AdTheorent
34. Eargo
33. Barry's Bootcamp
32. Sauce Labs
31. Shyft
30. Lever
29. Levelset
28. Bumble
27. Buildium
26. Divvy
25. Upgrade
24. Impact
23. Life360
22. WhiteSoure
21. People.ai
20. Sitetracker
19. Gainsight
18. Pipedrive
17. TaxJar
16. AdvisoryCloud
15. Periscope Data
14. Greenhouse Software
13. Overtime
12. BambooHR
11. Sonder
10. CultureIQ
9. SalesLoft
8. Brance
7. Pendo
6. AgileCraft
5. TripActions
4. Phenom People
3. Drift
2. SendGrid
1. Highspot
