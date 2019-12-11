These Are the Top-Rated Places to Work Right Now, Based on Company Culture

Having a job conflicts with my deep passion for doing nothing, but alas, I need medical insurance, have bills to pay, like the free office snacks, etc. And though the sad desk lunches are sad no matter where you work, your general happiness is dependent on the company -- or more specifically, the company culture.
For the last three years, job market website Comparably has rounded up the best company cultures in the nation based on actual employee feedback. And while you think, I'm good, I like my job, I'm just here for a paycheck, you won't by the end of this. The top companies on the ranking -- Microsoft, Zoom Video Communications, and ADP -- have some objectively great perks.
Comparably asked employees at all sorts of companies to anonymously review their offices based on environment, compensation, leadership, work-life balance, and more. The 50 Large companies list also included Google, Hubspot, and Costco in its top 10 while the small/mid-sized tier highlighted Weave HQ, Highspot, and Seismic. The survey was conducted between November 19, 2018 and November 19, 2019.
Here are the top 25 large companies:
1. Microsoft
2. Zoom Video Communications
3. ADP
4. Google
5. HubSpot
6. Insight Global
7. Smile Brands
8. Costco
9. Qualtrics
10. T-Mobile
11. GitLab
12. LinkedIn
13. KeepTruckin
14. Workfront
15. Sunrun
16. Southwest Airlines
17. H E B
18. LogMeIn
19. Sage
20. Confluent
21. Trimble
22. BambooHR
23. Vector Marketing
24. TaskUs
25. Northside Hospital
Here are the top 25 small/mid-sized companies:
1. Weave HQ
2. Highspot
3. Seismic
4. SalesLoft
5. Greenhouse Software, Inc.
6. CultureIQ
7. Upgrade
8. Automation Group
9. CollabNet
10. Culture Amp
11. Better Place Forests
12. Vokal
13. RingDNA
14. Drift
15. Malouf
16. Assurance
17. InnovateMR
18. InvestCloud
19. Salsify
20. Periscope Data By Sisense
21. The Connor Group
22. Disruptive Advertising
23. Scoop Technologies
24. Overtime
25. OJO Labs
"Winners were determined based on a series of 50 questions across nearly 20 core culture metrics (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice format)," Comparably said in its report. "The answer to each question was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size across the U.S. Additional weight was given to scores at companies with more participation from their employee base."
Of course, the ranking is based on survey data collected mostly in 2019, but it should give you a good sense of where to look if you're hoping to bail on your current 9-5 for something better.
