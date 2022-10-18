These Are the Nation's Highest-Rated Costco Stores
All Costcos are amazing, but they aren't all created equal according to this survey.
Costcos are incredible spaces. You can find sofas, massive containers of thousands upon thousands of cheese puffs, a 48-count box of muffins, and an inflatable paddleboard all in the same warehouse. Before doomsday preppers, there were just diligent moms making sure the pantry always had enough snacks to nourish an entire soccer team. But even though every Costco is amazing in its own right, some states have better stores than others according to a new report from Finance Buzz.
"We surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create our store rankings. Survey respondents were asked to identify which of the more than 550 Costco locations across the United States they shop at most frequently," the report states.
Shoppers ranked each store on a 10-point scale in six categories: Cleanliness, Friendliness, Stock, Quality of samples, Quantity of samples, and Parking lot quality/parking availability. Then, those scores were totaled up by state and the states with the highest-scoring stores were determined. Based on this ranking, South Carolina came out on top with the biggest number of high-scoring Costcos. In the bottom of the top 10 was Washington.
Overall, it's a pretty comprehensive analysis of the nationwide chain. The only states without at least one Costco are Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming. While the top 10 states have an average score from all Costcos in the state, Finance Buzz also identified the top five scoring Costcos in the country. These top stores don't entirely correspond with the state-by-state ranking. Below are the five highest-rated Costcos in the US:
1. Cumming, Georgia
2. Kansas City, Missouri (N Kansas City Warehouse, NW 88th Street)
3. San Antonio, Texas (NW San Antonio Warehouse, UTSA Boulevard)
4. Centerville, Ohio
5. Houston, Texas (Galleria Warehouse, Richmond Avenue)
You can check out the complete report from Finance Buzz on the company's website.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.