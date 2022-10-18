These Are the Nation's Highest-Rated Costco Stores

Costcos are incredible spaces. You can find sofas, massive containers of thousands upon thousands of cheese puffs, a 48-count box of muffins, and an inflatable paddleboard all in the same warehouse. Before doomsday preppers, there were just diligent moms making sure the pantry always had enough snacks to nourish an entire soccer team. But even though every Costco is amazing in its own right, some states have better stores than others according to a new report from Finance Buzz.

"We surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create our store rankings. Survey respondents were asked to identify which of the more than 550 Costco locations across the United States they shop at most frequently," the report states.

Shoppers ranked each store on a 10-point scale in six categories: Cleanliness, Friendliness, Stock, Quality of samples, Quantity of samples, and Parking lot quality/parking availability. Then, those scores were totaled up by state and the states with the highest-scoring stores were determined. Based on this ranking, South Carolina came out on top with the biggest number of high-scoring Costcos. In the bottom of the top 10 was Washington.