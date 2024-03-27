The Top Countries in the World for Adventure Travel
Whether the adventure is hitting the slopes or hitting the tables, a new study names where to go.
For some people, an ideal vacation is a restful affair, for others it's a chance to take in art and culture. And there's that other type of traveler, the one who wants to get their heart rate up and feel the rush of doing something on the edge. Sometimes that's riding an extreme roller coaster, climbing the highest peaks, or kayaking great distances.
For that third type of traveler, planning a trip is really location-dependent. If you want to climb ultra-tall mountains, you need to head to a place with some impressive elevation. The same goes for roller coasters, hiking trails, and rivers. To help you narrow down your planning, a new study from BestCasinoSites.net identified the 10 best countries to visit for adventure-filled trips.
To determine the ranking, an index was created where each country was evaluated based on seven factors:
- Number of casinos (for countries where gambling is illegal, this was accounted for and did not affect the ranking)
- Number of roller coasters
- Number of rock climbing trails
- Number of mountain bike trails
- Number of hiking trails
- Number of off-road trails
- Highest peak height in each country
Based on these factors, each country was given an adrenaline score on a scale from one to 10. The top 10 countries have a great mix of thrill-seeking opportunities.
The top 10 countries for adventure, based on the study's methodology, are:
1. France
2. Mexico
3. Spain
4. Argentina
5. United States
6. Italy
7. Brazil
8. Colombia
9. Turkey
10. Germany
France had the highest score, with 8.86 out of 10. Contributing to its high score are the country's numerous mountain ranges, over 720,000 hiking trails, and 227 roller coaster rides. Thrillist can help you with ideas on how to find adventure in France, including how to stargaze on some of the best slopes.
In second place, with a score of 8.56, was Mexico. The country has the world’s biggest sport climbing area, 185,000 mountain bike trails, and attractions like bungee jumping at Los Cabos, and zip-lining in the jungles of Yucatan. For more Mexico trip inspiration, check out our guide to the most underrated destinations in Mexico.
And in third place, Spain had a score of 8.41. The country offers 10,600 rock climbing trails and numerous hiking and mountain biking trails. You can go canyoning at Junta de los Rios, and walking the El Caminito del Rey, or even travel to San Sebastian solo.
