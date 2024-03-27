The Top Countries in the World for Adventure Travel

For some people, an ideal vacation is a restful affair, for others it's a chance to take in art and culture. And there's that other type of traveler, the one who wants to get their heart rate up and feel the rush of doing something on the edge. Sometimes that's riding an extreme roller coaster, climbing the highest peaks, or kayaking great distances.

For that third type of traveler, planning a trip is really location-dependent. If you want to climb ultra-tall mountains, you need to head to a place with some impressive elevation. The same goes for roller coasters, hiking trails, and rivers. To help you narrow down your planning, a new study from BestCasinoSites.net identified the 10 best countries to visit for adventure-filled trips.

To determine the ranking, an index was created where each country was evaluated based on seven factors:

Number of casinos (for countries where gambling is illegal, this was accounted for and did not affect the ranking)

Number of roller coasters

Number of rock climbing trails

Number of mountain bike trails

Number of hiking trails

Number of off-road trails

Highest peak height in each country



Based on these factors, each country was given an adrenaline score on a scale from one to 10. The top 10 countries have a great mix of thrill-seeking opportunities.