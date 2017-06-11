Europe's 10 Most Livable Countries

At some point you've probably dreamt of living abroad, traveling around Europe, and owning a villa overlooking a lake. If you want to make this dream a reality, you better start researching which European country will make your best life -- and stashing away millions of dollars. Luckily, Glassdoor just did all the research for you. The millions of dollars are on you, however.
Glassdoor's 2016 ranking of European countries took into account cost of living, average earnings, taxes, and ultimately the "purchasing power" of inhabitants to determine which country is easiest to live in, and unsurprisingly, the Swiss won out. Though the cost of living is high in Switzerland, workers are also well-paid, which evens things out. The same goes for the second and third place countries, Denmark and Germany respectively, where citizens have a ton of "purchasing power."
As far as worst countries go, Estonia, Greece, and Portugal brought up the tail end, where the cost of living was on the lower side, but workers were also low-paid. Of course, you might be thinking, "But there's more to life than money!" While that might be true, being able to afford life is a pretty important factor for, ya know, life.
Check out the top 10 best European countries to live in below, and then start packing. And figuring out where your millions are gonna come from.
10. U.K
9. Austria
8. Ireland
7. Norway
6. Finland
5. Netherlands
4. Sweden
3. Germany
2. Denmark
1. Switzerland
