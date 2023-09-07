The Best Countries for Adventure, According to U.S. News & World Report

Somehow, a country that has walked back reproductive rights by 50 years, hands automatic rifles out like candy bars, and ranks 23rd in the world for its healthcare system has still managed to eke out a fifth-place ranking in U.S. News and World Report's 2023 ranking of the best countries in the world. The primary ranking was determined by a survey completed by 17,000 global citizens, who evaluated all 87 included countries based on a lengthy list of 73 attributes.

"Each country was scored on each of the 73 country attributes based on a collection of individual survey responses," U.S. News explains about the methodology. "The more a country was perceived to exemplify a certain characteristic in relation to the average, the higher that country's attribute score, and vice versa. These scores were transformed into a scale that could be compared across the board."

The top 10 countries based on the the survey are:

1. Switzerland

2. Canada

3. Sweden

4. Australia

5. United States

6. Japan

7. Germany

8. New Zealand

9. United Kingdom

10. Netherlands

Perhaps the most compelling results in the new 2023 ranking, though, are which countries come out on top as the most adventurous. This ranking was determined by equally weighing six attributes: friendly, fun, good for tourism, pleasant climate, scenic and sexy. Here are the top 10 countries for adventure:

1. Brazil

2. Italy

3. Greece

4. Spain

5. Thailand

6. Portugal

7. New Zealand

8. Australia

9. Mexico

10. Costa Rica

You can read the complete rankings over at the U.S. News and World Report website.