There's a New Best Country In the World and It's Not the U.S.

U.S. News has put out a brand new ranking of the best countries in the world and the U.S. might be staying up late if it's waiting for Professor Farnsworth to burst through the door.

Topping the 2017 edition is Switzerland, though they'll no doubt reserve judgment about the countries below them. That's how nice they are. In second place is Canada, who immediately apologized for being so great and invited your family over for waffles. Rounding out the top five are the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan.

"Switzerland has low unemployment, a skilled labor force and one of the highest gross domestic products per capita in the world," the rankings wrote of the world's new heavyweight champion.