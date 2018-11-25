The Best Cyber Monday Deals Worth Taking Advantage of Now

Today is the day, people. It's Cyber Monday, the one day every year after Thanksgiving and Black Friday when practically every retailer known to man unleashes crazy online-only sales for the deal-hungry hordes. Every year it seems to get bigger, and so every year it also gets a bit tougher to navigate through all the best bargains. Fortunately for you, we're doing the hard work this time and updating this page all day with the greatest deals on everything from TVs and laptops to workout gear and travel experiences.
This year, analysts predict Cyber Monday will once again trounce Black Friday in terms of sales figures and that nearly 100 million people will be buying stuff. That shouldn't come as too much of a shock when you consider just how many items big-hitters like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more are slashing prices on -- and with deals for free shipping.
So, unsheathe your credit card, bookmark this page, and check back throughout the day for updates on the most worthwhile sales circulating on the web. Oh, and maybe grab some free food while you're at it. All that clicking can work up an appetite.
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon Devices
- Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote [$24.99]
- Fire HD 10 Tablet [$99.99]
- Fire HD 8 Tablet [$49.99]
- Fire 7 with Alexa [$29.99]
- Echo Dot, 2nd Generation [$19.99]
- Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Dot 3rd Generation [$139]
- Echo Spot [$89.99]
- Echo Smart Speaker with Alexa [$69]
- Echo Look [$49.99]
Electronics
- Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition [$129.99]
- Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition [$299.99]
- Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones [$99]
- Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker [$69]
Home/Kitchen
- InstantPot 6-qt 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker [$69.99]
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
- MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce [$799]
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus w/ Straight Talk [$599]
- SAMSUNG 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV [$447.99]
- Polaroid 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV [$179.99]
- Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools [$99.99]
- OVERPOWERED Gaming Laptop 15-inch [$799]
- ProForm 905 CST Treadmill with 5-inch Display, EKG HR Monitor [$699]
Target Cyber Monday Deals
- Westinghouse 40" FHD Smart TV [$124.99]
- Element 32" Smart 720p 60Hz LED TV [$119.99]
- LG 49" 4K UHD Smart TV [$329.99]
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones [$89.99]
- Sony In-Ear Sport Headphones [$39.99]
- BOGO 60% clothing, shoes, and accessories
- Philips Analog 2.75qt Airfryer [$99.99]
- Anova Sous Vide Wi-fi Precision Cooker [$99]
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer [$249.99]
Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday Deals
- Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender [$299.99]
- Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi [$229.99]
- Keurig K-Classic K55 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker [$79.99]
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum [$299.99]
- KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer [$279.99]
Travel Deals
- InterContinental Hotel Group (save at least 25% off stays at participating hotels when booking the Cyber Sale rate at IHG.com)
- Travelocity (use code CYBER17 to get discounts when booking a hotel between 10am and 10pm)
- Orbitz (use code MONDAY17 to get discounts when booking a hotel between 10am and 10pm)
- Intrepid Travel (20% over 1,000 trips when you book before 11/28 at IntrepidTravel.com)
Clothing and Shoes
