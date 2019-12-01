These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals Worth Getting Right Now

The lazy person's alternative to Black Friday has arrived. It's Cyber Monday, December 2. It's Black Friday but on a computer and without all the broken ribs, black eyes, and cut lips. Also, you don't have to hear anyone say "doorbuster." Probably. Hopefully.
As with Black Friday, there are a ton of deals available on just about anything you might buy. To help you trim down the browsing time that could potentially catch the eye of your boss while you shop during work hours, we've pulled together all the best sales for Cyber Monday from small shops to Amazon, Best, Buy, Target, and more.
Check out our running list of the best Cyber Monday deals below:
Amazon Cyber Monday Sales
- Viking Culinary's 3-Ply Stainless Steel Hammered Copper Clad Cookware Set isn't cheap, but it's steeply discounted. It's usually $599, but you'll find it for $299 through Cyber Monday. - [Get it]
- Polaroid's Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera will be marked down an extra $50, letting you land it for $99. - [Get it]
- SodaStream's Fizzi MOB Bundle is 30% off. You'll be housing unlimited carbonated water for $79.99 through December 8 - [Get it]
- Take $9 off Plugable's USB Digital Microscope for kids. It'll be just $30.95 through December 6. - [Get it]
- Get 23% of more off the new Bulbrite Smart LED Bulb, a wi-fi-connected bulb. You can grab it from December 2-8. - [Get it]
Target Cyber Monday Sales
- Pick up the SodaStream Fizzi Classic for $49.99, which if $40 off the usual price. - [Get it]
Walmart Cyber Monday Sales
- The T-Fal Kitchen solutions 20-piece nonstick cookware is just $49.99 (normally $79.98). - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Clothing and Shoe Sales
- 2(X)IST: The sale here will offer 50% off, plus $50 off when you spend $250. - [Get it]
- Birchbox: From November 27 through December 3, get 15% off an order of at least $30, 20% off an order of $50, or 25% off anything $75 and up. No promo code is required. The deal is good on subscriptions and individual products or kits. - [Get it]
- Christy Dawn: The sustainable fashion brand is offering 30% off on select items from November 28 through December 2 with the code "THANKYOU30." - [Get it]
- Old Navy: On Both December 1 and 2, you can get 50% off almost anything in the store or online. - [Get it]
- Saucony: In addition to offering 20% off everything on the site, the company will match any wholesale price. - [Get it]
- TOMS: The shoe company is serving up 30% off anything on the site with the code "THANKFUL." - [Get it]
- Trunk Club: This Nordstrom company sets you up with a personal stylist who picks clothes and Trunk Club mails them right to your doorstep through a subscription. You can get a $25 credit when you spend $125, a $50 credit at $250, or a $100 credit when you drop $400 on the service. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Home and Appliance Sales
- Alen Air Purifiers: The company's BreatheSmart 45i and BreatheSmart 75i are buy-one-get-one 50% through December 2. - [Get it]
- Drinkworks: The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is basically a Keurig for cocktails. It's usually $399, but you can get it for $199 through December 2. - [Get it]
- Etsy: Tons of shops will have discounts of up to 60% off. The sale runs from November 27 to December 2 with items like personalized doormats, waxed canvas backpacks, and an ornament advent calendar. - [Get it]
- Floyd: The American furniture store is offering discounts with the code "CYBR19." You'll get deals like $250 off The Sofa, $50 off tables, and lots more. - [Get it]
- Framebridge: Through December 3, you can get 20% off any order of a picture frame with a black frame in honor of Black Friday. Use the code "blackfriday" to spruce up your gallery wall. - [Get it]
- Gillette: Everything but the heated razor will be 30% off on Cyber Monday when you order through the Gillette site. - [Get it]
- Lamps Plus: Dig into the Lamps Plus Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale to find up to 50% off lighting, furniture, and décor with free same-day shipping on tons of items. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Deals available through December 4 include $100 off a Roomba 675 Robotic Vacuum, $20 off a Bella Convection Air Fryer (now $49.99), or a 34-bottle wine chiller for $199, which is $200 off. - [Get it]
- OstrichPillow: You can grab 20% off anything on the OstrichPillow site -- including its next-level travel neck pillow, the OstrichPillow Go -- through December 2. Additionally, you can get its the crazy full-head pillow that looks comfortable but will not convince anyone you aren't sleeping at your desk. - [Get it]
- Pier 1: From November 27 until December 2, you can get 25% off everything at your mom's favorite store or 25% off anything on your mom's favorite store's website with the code "BLACKFRIDAY." - [Get it]
- Soho Home: The home company that recently came to the US is offering 20% off everything on the site from November 27 to December 2 when you use the code "BF20." That includes tableware, end tables, lighting, dining room tables, and lots more. - [Get it]
- Starbucks: The ubiquitous chain is selling refillable tumblers starting on November 26. It's $40 but comes with a free grande brewed coffee or hot tea anytime you bring it into a Starbucks throughout the month of January. Additionally, you can get a free $5 gift card with the purchase of a $20 eGift card. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Tech and Electronics Sales
- Game Stop: There are a ton of items on sale at Game Stop. Get an XBox One X for $150 off or $100 off the XBox One S Star Wars Bundle. You can also pick up a Sega Genesis Mini for $49.99, which is $30 off the usual price. - [Get it]
- Master & Dynamic: From midnight EST on December 2 through 2:59am, the code "CM2019" will get you 50% off select models ordered directly from the headphone and speaker makers. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Mattress Sales
- Avocado Mattress: The vegan, green mattress company has a few deals going. Use the code "MERRY200" to get $200 off a mattress, "BED150" to get $150 off a bed frame with the purchase of a mattress, "PROTECT50" for $50 off a pad protector, or "PILLOWS20" for 20% off a pillow. - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: The code "GIFT" will land you 25% off your purchase. You'll also snag two free Cloud Pillows with any mattress purchase. The offers are available through December 9. - [Get it]
- Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off bedding, sheets, and home décor when you use the code "BESTDAY" through December 2. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: You can take 10% off everything on the site on December 2 only. You can also get a Blanquil Weighted Blanket for $69 online or in-store. - [Get it]
- Serta: Get up to $600 in savings on select Serta iComfort mattresses. You'll get $200 off select iComfort Foam or iComfort Hybrid mattresses and an additional $400 off the Serta Motion Perfect Base. The sale lasts through December 2. - [Get it]
- Tuft & Needle: November 29 through December 2, you'll get 15% off accessories and furniture. Then on Cyber Monday, you'll get to trim $300 off a Hybrid Mattress. You cannot, however, trim your mattress tags. The FBI will instantly show up. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Toys and Kid's Sales
- Yoobi: The Lisa Frank-lite school supply company is offering 30% off everything on the site through December 4. Use the code "YOOBIHAPPY." - [Get it]
