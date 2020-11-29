These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals Worth Getting Right Now
Cyber Monday might look a lot like Black Friday this year, but there is still a deluge of deals.
In a year where Black Friday sales almost entirely took place online, the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically just a few days.
Still, the sales on Black Friday have been different than the Cyber Monday sales at a lot of stores. (And not so different at others.) It can be a bit of mess, especially since this year, Cyber Monday is a lot less about just finding tech deals or offers from online-only stores. It's just another big shopping day with a whole pile of discounts. We're going to help you filter out the noise, though. We've pulled together all of the best Cyber Monday sales, from the big box stores to ones you've never heard of that want to lure you in with an outstanding offer. It's all here.
We'll be updating our list of Cyber Monday sales throughout the day. So, check back often to make sure you aren't missing any of the deals on one of the biggest sale days of the year.
Amazon Cyber Monday Sales
- Take $21 off a Vizio V-Series 2.1 Sound Bar. [Get it]
- Viking Culinary's 3-Ply Stainless Cookware set is $800, which is $400 off the usual price. You'll also find $100 off Viking's cutting board ($100) and $120 off its 8-Quart Multi-Pot set ($130). [Get it]
- Chefman is discounting a bunch of its kitchenware. The Multi-Functional Air Fryer is 35% off, the Cordless Glass Electric Kettle is 15% off, the 12-Speed Immersion Blender is 15% off, among other discounts. [Get it]
- Grab the Üllo wine purifier for 25% off. [Get it]
- Grab Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White for $10 off at $30. [Get it]
Best Buy Cyber Monday Sales
- Bella air fryers are on sale for Cyber Monday. The 8-qt Touchscreen Air Fryer is $70 (usually $120), the 6.3-qt Touchscreen Air Fryer is half-off at $50, and the 2-qt Analog Air Fryer is half-off at $20. [Get it]
- Tineco's vacuums will be up to 25% off at Best Buy, including the A10 Hero stick ($140) and the PureOne S11 ($250) stick vacuums. [Get it]
Target Cyber Monday Sales
- The SodaStream Fizzi is $40 off the usual price at $50. [Get it]
- You'll find a whole lot of Chefman kitchen appliances on sale. The Digital Glass Kettle and the InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker are 20% off, the TurboFry Touch Air Fryer is 25% off, the Analog Air Fryer is 35% off, and the Smokeless Electric Grill is 40% off, among other discounts. [Get it]
- Take 30% off everything from Spotlight Oral Care, including electric toothbrushes and water flossers. [Get it]
- Grab the Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing double game pack for Nintendo Switch for $25. That's $15 off. Though, you'll also find it at $10 off in other places like Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy, but the best deal is at Target. [Get it]
Walmart Cyber Monday Sales
- The new Vizio 50-Inch M6X-Series Quantum TV is discounted by $91 to $389. [Get it]
- A SodaStream Black Fizzi Kit is $40 off at $50. This deal is only available online and not in-store. [Get it]
- Tineco is offering big discounts on its stick vacuums, including $50 off the A10 Dash, Pure One X, and iFloor Complete. You'll also find the Pure One s11 Spartan for $80 off ($220). [Get it]
Google Cyber Monday Sales
- The Google Home Max can be had for $150 off the usual price. [Get it]
- The Nest Hub Max is $50 off. If you're looking for something a little more affordable, the Nest Hub is $40 off. [Get it]
- The Nest Learning Thermostat that lets you remotely control the temperature of your house is $50 off through Cyber Monday. [Get it]
- Nest Wifi is available at an increasing discount depending on how many you buy. It's $30 off a single ($139), $119 off a two-pack ($219), or $208 off a three-pack ($299). [Get it]
- Nest Audio speakers are also on sale. If you buy two, you'll get $30 off. [Get it]
- You'll get a $50 instant rebate on a Pixel 5 until November 30. [Get it]
- If you get a Pixel 5 with wireless activation from Verizon, you'll get $200 off the phone and a $100 store credit through November 29. [Get it at Verizon]
- Order photo books or canvas prints from Google Photos and you'll get free shipping in the US through December 2. [Get it]
Cyber Monday Clothing and Shoe Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take 50% fitness gear, accessories, apparel, and more, as well as 30% off Nike, Columbia, and Under Armour, among loads of other deals. [Get it]
- Adidas: Save up to 50% on select best-selling apparel, footwear, accessories, and more. [Get it at Adidas]
- Alo Yoga: Save 70% on sale items and 20% off new items. [Get it at Alo Yoga]
- Andre Assous: Many styles of the company's shoes are 50% off. [Use the code "THANKFUL"]
- Anthropologie: Save 30% off everything, and snag an extra 30% off sale items. [Get it at Anthropologie]
- ASOS: Save up to 70% on an enormous variety of trendy, affordable items from the popular fashion retailer. [Get it at ASOS]
- Backcountry: Save up to 50% on select bestselling items from top brands like The North Face, Arc’Teryx, and more. [Get it at Backcountry]
- Boden: You can take 30% off women's clothing all week. Plus, you can take 30% off children's clothing on Black Friday. [Get it]
- Bold Dots: The eyewear company is offering 30% off across the site, plus free two-day shipping. [Use the code "blackfriday"]
- California Cowboy: The luxurious shirts and robes from California Cowboy, will 20% off all week. That includes the well-designed High Water. [Get it at California Cowboy]
- Clarks: Save 50% on your entire purchase on any footwear when you use code "CYBER". [Use code CYBER at Clarks]
- Desigual: You can get 40% off clothes across the site, with the exception of jackets and some of its collaborations. [Get it at Desigual]
- Florsheim: Get 25% off everything on the site with free shipping, except for anyhing in the Italian collection. [Use the code "2CYBM"]
- GAP: Get 50% off everything site wide. [Get it at GAP]
- J.Crew: Take 50% off everything, plus and extra 10% off your purchase. [Use code CYBER at J.Crew]
- Levi’s: Save 40% off select merchandise and get free shipping (both ways). [Use code CYBER at Levi’s]
- Leimert Park Threads: The streetwear brand is offering free shipping on every order from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. [Get it at Leimert Park Threads]
- Life is Good: Take 30% off everything on the site through December 2. [Get it at Life is Good]
- Lululemon: Enjoy major discounts on a bunch of the brand's bestsellers for men and women (plus accessories). [Get it at Lululemon]
- Macy's: The offers at Macy's got started pretty early this year. You're going to find 40% off women's boots and shoes, 50% off designer handbags and clothing, 60% off coats, and a whole lot more. [Get it at Macy's]
- Marmot: Save 30% site wide on the brands huge inventory of outdoor-ready apparel, footwear, and accessories. [Get it at Marmot]
- Marta Scarampi: The "slow fashion" brand with a focus on sustainability is offering 20% off its women's clothing. [Use the code "MASBLACKFRIDAY"]
- Mavi: Take 30% off everything on the clothing store's site. [Get it at Mavi]
- Merrell: Get 50% off all sale styles and 40% off select winter boots. [Get it at Merrell]
- Minnetonka: Get 25% off Minnetoka's bet selling mocassins. You'll also get free shipping in the US. [Use the code "GIVECOZY"]
- Moosejaw: Save 30% on select items, and save 20% off any one full price item. [Use code PARTYTIME at Moosejaw]
- Mountain Hardware: Save up to 50% on a selection of warm technical jackets and puffers. [Get it at Mountain Hardware]
- Nike: Save 25% on a huge selection of popular sale items. [Use code CYBER25 at Nike]
- Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on a huge selection of popular products from top designers. [Get it at Nordstrom]
- The North Face: Save up to 30% on select bestsellers. [Get it at The North Face]
- Outdoor Voices: Save up to 70% on a variety of exceptionally comfortable athleisure sets, loungewear, and more. [Get it at Outdoor Voices]
- Prana: Save 30% on select wardrobe essentials and outerwear. [Get it at Prana]
- Psycho Bunny: You can get up to 40% off the company's newest collection. [Get it at Psycho Bunny]
- Ray-Ban: Save 50% on a huge variety of brand new Ray-Ban sunglasses (including some of its most popular models). [Get it at Ray-Ban]
- Roolee: The clothing store's Black Friday sale lets you take 30% off all kids' products through November 30. - [Use the code "KIDBF30"]
- Saks Off Fifth: Save an extra 40% on select clearance items. [Use code YAYEXTRA at Saks Off Fifth]
- Sunglass Hut: Save up to 50% on a huge selection of premium sunglasses from top brands. [Get it at Sunglass Hut]
- Timbuk2: Save up to 60% on best-selling bags, totes, apparel, and more. [Get it at Timbuk2]
- Uniqlo: Save on a huge selection of outerwear, sweaters, wardrobe staples, and more. [Get it at Uniqlo]
Cyber Monday Home and Appliance Sales
- AllModern: Save up to 50% on a huge selection of furniture, home decor and more, and get an extra 25% off. [Use code EXTRA25 at AllModern]
- Apt2B: Save up to 35% on the site's huge selection of premium furniture, decor, and more. [Get it at Apt2B]
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Take 20% off your entire online purchase through November 28. If you're a Beyond+ member, you can make that 25% off. [Get it at Bed, Bath & Beyond]
- bidetsPLUS: The potty specialists are offering 25% off the Bio Bidet BB 2000 ($524.50) and the Brondell Swash 1400 ($486.76). You'll also find 20-25% off other bidets on the site. [Get it at bidetsPLUS]
- Bloomscape: Get one small plant with the purchase of any XL plant. [Use code GRATEFUL at Bloomscape]
- Boll & Branch: Save 25% off orders of $150 of more during the brand’s special Early Access sale. [Get it at Boll & Branch]
- Boy Smells: Save 20% on all products from the premium & playful candle brand. [Use code BLACKCANDLE at Boy Smells]
- Branch Furniture: Save 20% on items in the brand’s Work From Home Collection. [Get it at Branch]
- Burrow: Save up to $500 on purchases from the popular modular furniture brand. [Use code DEALS at Burrow]
- Crate & Barrel: Take up to 30% off select holiday items. [Get it at Crate & Barrel]
- Design Within Reach: Save 15% (or more) site wide through December 1. [Get it at DWR]
- Floyd: Lots of the company's furniture is on sale. You'll find $75 off The Shelf, The Tables, Desks, and Coffee Table, among other discounts. [Use the code "cybr20"]
- Gravity Blankets: Save 20% sitewide on the brand’s popular weighted blankets, sheets, and more. [Use code HOLIDAY2020 at Gravity Blankets]
- Home Depot: All the way through December 2, Home Depot is offering steep discounts. That includes up to $100 off drills and big discounts on home goods for all those remodeling projects you're planning. [Get it at Home Depot]
- Houzz: Save up to 75% on a huge selection of furniture, home goods, and more. [Get it at Houzz]
- KonMari: Marie Kondo's market site is offering 10% off across the store. [Use the code "HOLIDAY2020"]
- Joss & Main: Save up to 50% on an enormous selection of stylish furniture. [Get it at Joss & Main]
- Omigo: Save 25% site wide on all of the brand's bidets and bidet attachments. [Use code BIGDEALx025 at MyOmigo]
- Parachute: It doesn't often offer discounts, but you can get 20% off across the Parachute site on bedding, bath, and other home essentials. [Get it at Parachute]
- Pom Pom at Home: Order through the family-owned company's site to get bedding and textiles for 25% off through December 4. [Get it at Pom Pom at Home]
- Roomba: There are a whole lot of Roombas on sale. The Roomba i3 is $100 off ($300), the i3+ is $200 off ($400), and the Braava jet m6 Robot Mop is $100 off ($400). [Get it at iRobot]
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off all original art with the code "CYBER15" and 20% off all framed limited edition art with the code "LIMITLESS2020." [Get it at Saatchi Art]
- Society6: Trim 50% off wall art, 40% off home decor and bedding and bath supplies, and 30% off everything else on the site. [Get it at Society6]
- Wayfair: Save up to 80% on a huge selection of furniture, home essentials, decor, and more. [Get it at Wayfair]
- World Market: Enjoy major savings in nearly every category, and an extra 10% off when you opt for curbside pick-up. [Get it at World Market]
Cyber Monday Deals on Cookware & Kitchen Gear
- Abbio: Save 25% off sitewide on Abbio's top-rated cookware. [Use code ABBIOBF25 at Abbio]
- Atlas Coffee Club: Save up to $55 on gift subscriptions to this amazing coffee club. [Get it at Atlas Coffee Club]
- Brava: Save up to $300 on select versions of the brand’s excellent (and super handy) countertop ovens. [Get it at Brava]
- Corkcicle: Save 25% off sitewide on everything from the popular drinkware company. [Get it at Corkcicle]
- Hurom: Take up to 30% off some of Hurom's juicers through November 30. [Get it at Hurom]
- Goldbelly: Save 20% off site wide on iconic foods from around the country you can get shipped straight to your door. [Use code GOLDSGIVING at Goldbelly]
- Keurig: Trim 30% off any brewer on the site. [Get it at Keurig]
- Le Creuset: Save big on some of the iconic cookware brand's most popular items including Dutch ovens, grilling pans, baking dishes, and more. [Get it at Le Creuset]
- Made In: The cookware company is offering 30% off across the site. That discount includes the new inline Nakiri knife and the inline Nancy Silverton bread knife, which will both be released on Cyber Monday. [Get it at Made In]
- Ninja: Save on a huge selection of "Daily Deals" and get 15% off any order over $100. [Use code DEAL15 at Ninja Kitchen]
- Nutribullet: Save 25% site wide on blenders, supplements, accessories, and more. [Use code GETGIFTING at Nutribullet]
- Ooni: Save 20% on everything (including its wonderful pizza ovens!) site wide. [Get it at Ooni]
- Our Place: Save $50 on the brand's wildly handy "Always" pan, and $70 on its pan and plates bundle. [Get it at Our Place]
- OXO: Save 20% on a huge selection of the brand's "Must-Have" bakeware essentials. [Get it at OXO]
- Peet's Coffee: Save 20% off sitewide on bags of coffee, K-Cups, and more. [Use code BESTWEEKEVER at Peet's Coffee]
- Proclamation Goods Co.: Get a $50 discount on the brand's popular "Proclamation Duo" three-piece cookware set, and either take the entire discount yourself, donate it to Proclamation's partner non-profit, or split it 50/50. [Get it at Proclamation Goods Co.]
- SodaStream: Nab one of the Fizzi Kits for $50, which is $40 off the usual price. [Get it at SodaStream]
- Sur la Table: Save up to 55% on select best-sellers from brands like Le Creuset, Zwilling, Anova, Vitamix, and more. [Get it at Sur la Table]
- S'well: Save 25% site wide and score a free 9oz. S'well insulated bottle when you spend $75 or more. [Use code HOLIDAY20 at S'well]
- W&P: Save 25% on everything, including its sophisticated drinkware, cocktail kits, and accessories. [Get it at W&P Design]
Cyber Monday Tech, Electronics, and Laptop Sales
- Adidas: Take 35% off the full range of Adidas phone cases. [Get it at Adidas]
- Canary: The smart home security camera company is offering a Black Friday discount on a 24-month subscription. Get Canary View for $8.99/month, Canary Pro for $12.99/month, and Canary Flex for $14.99/month. That's in addition to having to buy the camera. [Get it at Canary]
- Nerdytec: Its Couchmaster Cycon, which turns your lap into a desk with holsters for cords and chargers, is $30 off this week, as is the Cyworx version. It's a nice, cheap solution if you're working from home and don't have room for a desk. [Get it]
- Soul: Grab headphones, earbuds, and speakers for 20-40% off through November 30. [Get it at Soul]
Cyber Monday Gaming Sales
- EA: Get some big discounts on games this week. Star Wars: Squadrons is 40% off ($24) for Origin, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and at the Epic Game Store. Apex Legends is 35% off through Origin and PlayStation. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is 25% off at Origin ($22), PlayStation ($30), Xbox ($30), Steam ($22), and Nintendo ($30). You'll also find discounts up to 88% off on EA Sports games, The Sims 4, Burnout Paradise Remastered, and the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. [Get it at EA]
- Fosmon: The shop full of electronic, gaming, and travel accessories is offering 50% everything in the Cyber Week Bestsellers list. [Use the code "FMCYBER50"]
- Jackbox Games: Jackbox Party Packs are on sale for all this week's shopping holidays. You'll find Jackbox Games on sale from 50% off (two different packs) to 20% off (Party Pack 7). [Get it at Jackbox Games]
Cyber Monday Entertainment, Media & Hobby Sales
- Black Ocean: The publisher of beautiful books of poetry is offering 50% off almost all of its books through December 4, with free shipping as well. [Get it at Black Ocean]
- The Criterion Collection: You can get 50% off loads of Criterion's classic DVDs packed with extras, including new releases like Essential Fellini. [Get it at Barnes & Noble]
- Film at Lincoln Center: The institution is offering 15% off some of its membership levels through the end of 2020. That includes access to its virtual cinema options. [Use the code "LoveFilm"]
- Mad Cave Studios: The comic book publisher is offering 25% off its comics—from newer releases like Savage Bastards and Show's End to its staple like Battlecats—with free shipping to boot. [Get it at Mad Cave]
- Papier: The stationary store is offering 20% off everything on the site. [Get it at Papier]
- Penned in the Margins: The book publisher is offering 50% off all of its books this week. [Get it at Penned in the Margins]
- Poetry Magazine: Its annual buy-one, gift-one promotion is taking place. A one-year subscription will cost you $35, but you can gift a subscription for free when you subscribe. Any additional subscriptions you add from that point will be just $17.50. [Get it at the Poetry Foundaiton]
- Unistellar: The digital eVscope telescope is on sale for the week. It's still not all that cheap, but you can trim $200 off the price through November 30. [Get it at Unistellar]
Cyber Monday Mattress & Bedding Sales
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off all mattresses and get free pillows while you're at it. [Use the code "BF30"]
- Bear Mattress: Take 20% off sitewide. You can also get two free Cloud Pillows and a sheet set with every mattress or bundle purchase. [Use the code "BF20"]
- Beautyrest: Through December 7, you can get $200 off a Beautyrest Black Original, the Hybrid, or $300 off the Black with Cooling Upgrade or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade. [Get it at Beautyrest]
- Crane & Canopy: Take 20% off bedding, sheets, and other décor. [Use the code "YAY20"]
- Down Cotton: Drop at least $100 any day through December 4 to get 30% off your order from the company with big down comforters. [Use the code "DC20TG30"]
- Mattress Firm: You can trim 50% off Sleepy's Memory Foam and other mattresses. The discounts on the Beautyrest 800 Medium Model and the Serta Elkins II Firm Model are only available online and not in-store, however. [Get it at Mattress Firm]
- My Sheets Rock: The immensely comfortable, breathable sheets are 20% off through the end of the day on Cyber Monday. [Use the code "GOWILD"]
- Nest Bedding: Take 25% off everything on the site through December 6. [Use the code "HIBERNATE"]
- Ostrichpillow: The company best known for its unique pillows is offering up to 40% off everything on the site. You can make that 50% off if you're an email subscriber. [Get it at Ostrichpillow]
- PlushBeds: Through November 29, you can get $1,250 off organic mattresses and the Plush Luxury sheet set, as well as 25% off toppers, bedding, and furniture. [Use the code "BLACK2020"]
- Serta: You can trim $400 off an iComfort CF1000 model through December 7. [Get it at Serta]
- Simmons: Take 20% off mattresses. [Get it at Simmons or from Amazon]
- Tuft & Needle: You're going to get 20% off sitewide through Cyber Monday. If you miss the boat, you can still get 10% off sitewide through December 6. [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress on the budget mattress site. [Use the code "BF300"]
- Zoma: Trim $150 off any mattress from the sister company to Amerisleep that is focused on people with active lifestyles. [Use the code "BF150"]
Cyber Monday Outdoor Gear Sales
- High Camp Flasks: The beautifully designed camping flasks are on sale through December 9. Two 375 Flasks will be 30% off or you can get 20% off when you buy a flask and a holster. [Get it at High Camp Flasks]
- Home Depot: Take more than 50% off on select camping gear. [Get it at Home Depot]
- Third Eye Headlamps: You're able to cut 20% off the company's headlamps across the site. Though, if you miss the sale, you can get 15% off your first purchase when you sign up for the newsletter. [Use the code "BLACKFRIDAY20"]
Even More Cyber Monday Sales
- 23andMe: Save $100 on the service's Health & Ancestry service (down from $199). [Get it at 23andMe]
- Ardent: Save up to 50% on select cannabis decarboxylation products and tools from this incredible brand, and get 25% off its special new Gravy and Stuffing Sampler Kit. [Get it at Ardent]
- Artifact Uprising: You can get photo books, prints, and digital photo gifts for the holidays with Artifact Uprising. Everything is 10% off. If you spend $100, you get 15% off, and if you spend $175 or more, you get 20% off. [Get it at Artifact Uprising]
- Away: Save $125 on the “Journey” set when you purchase the Carry-on, Everywhere Bag, and Packing Cubes together. [Get it at Away]
- Branch Basics: Load up on cleaning supplies. You'll get 20% off on all kits that feature non-toxic household cleaners. That includes the Premium Starter Kit, Travel Kit, and others. [Use the code "GIVECLEAN"]
- Chewy: Save up to 50% on tons of popular pet products. [Get it at Chewy]
- Cornbread Hemp: Buy one, get one free sitewide on CBD products from this trusted, lab-tested CBD brand. [Get it at Cornbread Hemp]
- Each & Every: The natural beauty brand's vegan, cruelty-free products like natural deodorant, shampoo bars, and fragrances are on sale. Take 15% off a $25 purchase, 20% off a $50 purchase, 25% off a $75 purchase, and 30% off a $100 purchase. [Get it at Each & Every]
- Evolve by Erika: The virtual breathwork coach will offer 50% off the first month of your membership to classes if you buy anytime from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. [Use the code "PRESENT"]
- Gillette: Everything on the site is 30% off, whether you're looking for razors, trimmers, or customized gifts. [Get it at Gillette]
- Man Crates: The gift boxes that are almost impossible to open have a few boxes available at steep discounts. The Whiskey Appreciation Crate is $100, the Backyard Steakhouse Crate is $70, the Slaughterhouse Crate is $56, and the Exotic Sausage Crate is $70. Alternatively, you can cut 20% off other orders of at least $149 with the code "GIFT20." [Get it at Man Crates]
- Mirror: Save $500 on the innovative home workout system (down from $1,495). [Use code BLACKFRIDAY20 at Mirror]
- Monos: For a week starting on Cyber Monday, you can take 35% off luggage and 15% off bags. [Get it at Monos]
- Outdoor Fellow: Get 25% off candles across the site with free shipping on any order of at least $40. [Use the code "BFCM25"]
- Otherland: Get 35% off everything from the luxury candle maker during its only sale of the year. [Get it at Otherland]
- Pipette: For Cyber Monday, the Black Friday discount from the skincare brand is getting bumped up to 45% off everything on the site. The deal, however, is only available on November 30. [Get it at Pipette]
- Spotlight Oral Care: You can trim 30% off everything on the site, including the Sonic Toothbrush, Water Flosser, and more. [Get it at Spotlight Oral Care]
- Theragun: Save up to $150 on Theragun popular (and exceedingly effective) muscle recovery devices. [Get it at Theragun]
- Venn: The skincare company is offering 25% off just about everything on the site through November 30. [Get it at Venn]
- Veritas Farm CBD: Buy one, get one free sitewide on all the brand's popular CBD products. [Use code BF2020 at Veritas Farm]
- Wild One: Save 25% sitewide on a huge variety of premium pet toys and products. [Get it at Wild One]
