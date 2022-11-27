These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Right Now
From the best Amazon deals to options for major travel savings, we've got you covered.
My millennial/Gen Z cusp fingers were made for Cyber Monday. I have been typing and clicking at the speed of light since my brain first began developing, and growing up through a recession and inflation have made me unable to spend money unless I know I'm getting a deal. It's a passion of mine in our consumption-driven world to consume for a bargain. So it is with this life experience I bring you this far-reaching and extensive collection of Cyber Monday deals. There are deals on travel, experiences, peculiar gifts, basic necessities, and tech devices you never knew you wanted but now need.
Now, when you wake up Monday morning with your list of people you need to shop for and a bank account prepared to be more strained than it should be, you'll at least have this list to guide you through the chaos. Enjoy the virtual mad dash to check out!
Cyber Monday Sales on Amazon
Obviously, Amazon and its extensive list of deals is worth of its own section. These are some of the best deals on the site, according to Amazon itself.
Technology
- Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV
- Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles
- Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems
- Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL
- Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz
Beauty
Save up to 50% on select products from beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty and save up to 30% on select hair care products from T3.
Apparel and Accessories
Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories, up to 45% on apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's. For athletes, save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on certain Peloton accessories and apparel.
Home
- Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers
- Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers
- Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools
- Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits
- Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs
Cyber Monday Travel Sales
Polaris Adventures
Get the first month free when you sign up for a Polaris Adventures 12 month membership. You'll save up to $399. Use the promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. The sale will end at 11:59 pm on November 29.
Mondrian Los Angeles
Between November 25 through November 28, you can get 35% off any stay.
Carnero Resort
Get your third night free on stays until March 31, 2023 with the booking code CYBER22. The deal will run until November 29.
Bella Vista Resort Belize
Book between Nov. 24-29, 2022 and receive 50% off and free breakfast for two. All Bella Vista reservations include complimentary concierge services for planning your itinerary and booking excursions, complimentary transfer between the ferry/airport in San Pedro.
Westgate Resorts
To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Westgate Resorts is offering up to 50% savings on the best available rates for bookings made between November 23 and November 28.
The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark
Between November 28 and December 4, guests will receive one additional night at no cost when making reservations. Standard blackout dates apply. Valid for dates through 2023. The offer is valid for online reservations only.
Viceroy Los Cabos
The offer includes up to 35% off accommodations and a $200 one-time resort credit (on stays four or more nights). Blackout dates apply, including but not limited to December 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
Cyber Monday Food and Drink Sales
Sonoma-Cutrer
Club Cutrer exclusive wines will be available for all consumers to purchase. Free shipping will be available for orders over $99 between November 17 through November 30.
Beyond Good Chocolates and Gift Boxes
Receive 20% off gift boxes and 12-gram single-serve chocolates on November 30 with the discount code CYBER20.
Niagara Chocolates
The entire Niagara Chocolates bestie will be 30% off on November 28. No code needed, and all orders over $50 will be shipped free. Thrillist readers will be able to use the code THRILLIST30 for 30% off of its Sponge Candy.
AWAKE Chocolate
Take 25% off sitewide and get free shipping and a branded water bottle with purchases over $50.
Baked By Melissa's
Get the Holiday Card & Blue Gift Box 25-Pack for 15% off with code MONDAY15.
Lavazza
This premium Italian coffee brand will have 20% off coffee now until Cyber Monday ends.
Bloom
Bloom Greens & Superfood Powder will be on sale. Until November 28, 30-count Greens are 25% off, 60-count Greens are 30% off and Stick Packs are 20% off.
Happy Grub
This is an instant pancake (and waffle!) mix made of natural and organic ingredients that only requires three simple steps: Fill with water, shake and squeeze. On eathappygrub.com and Amazon you can get 50% off with the code CYBER between November 28 and December 4.
Poppi
This line of prebiotic sodas will be 30% off on November 28.
BODY Vodka
This is the first-to-market, female-founded low-proof vodka brand. You can get a 15% discount from Black Friday through Cyber Monday by using the code GIVINGBODY at checkout.
DE SOI
De Soi will have 20% off products sitewide until November 28 with the code CHEERS20. On Cyber Monday, that code will also get you a free tote with every order.
FILTHY
Until November 28, get 20% off sitewide on filthyfood.com with code CHEERS.
AVALINE
For Cyber Monday, get 20% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders of $150 or more, no promo code necessary. Discounts will apply automatically at checkout.
Cyber Monday Tech Sales
The Google store is offering a total of 42 deals for Cyber Monday, on connected home, phone, watches and trackers, and accessories. Some of the top deals include $100 off the Google Pixel 7 and $110 off a Nest Audio 2-pack.
Best Buy
Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale will begin on November 27 and run through November 28. The store promises great deals on everything from big gifts to stocking stuffers.
Oura Ring
This smart ring will be on sale until November 28. Oura Rings will be $50 off in colors Gold and Stealth for both the Gen3 Horizon and Heritage models and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
Walmart
Save big on tech, TVs, home goods, and more on November 28.
Level Lock
These smart locks will allow you to access your home with the touch of a finger, key card, app,voice, or even a regular key. The Level Lock - Touch Edition will be on sale for $249. The Level Lock+ will be on sale for $329 and is exclusively sold at Apple Stores.
Cyber Monday Home, Decor and Kitchen Sales
Article
Get up to 40% off until November 28.
All Modern
Get up to 40% off on select items until November 28.
Bloomscape
Bloomscape delivers the largest variety of quality houseplants directly from the greenhouse to peoples' homes. Between November 24 to November 28, you can get 24% off sitewide, excluding Bundles, Collections, Rare Blooms, and Care Tools.
Sur La Table
Save up to 60% off on select items for sale including products from Le Creuset, Breville, and Viking.
Caraway
Save up to 20% off sitewide until November 30.
Food52
Save 20% off sitewide with the code CHEERS20, while supplies last.
Casper
Until November 28, you save up to $800 on mattresses and up to 30% off of everything else on the website. Excludes bundles, final sale, and clearance items.
Serta
Save up to $800 on select mattresses until December 6.
Parachute
20% select home, apparel, and bedding items while supplies last.
Gravity Blankets
Save 30% off sitewide.
Cyber Monday Clothing Sales
Anthropologie
Shop 30% off across the site and an additional 40% off sale items.
Parks Project
Use the code GIFTPARKS for 25% off sitewide. Orders over $125 will ship free.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Get offering 30% off on everything through November 28.
Everlane
Save up to 50% off items while supplies last.
ELOQUII
A top destination for fashion for clothing sizes 14 through 28, you can use the code CYBER for ELOQUII's biggest sale of the year between November 27 and November 29.
BALA Footwear
This is performance footwear built for and by healthcare professionals, and for anyone who stands on their feet all day. Between November 28 and November 29, use the code CYBER22 to get Buy One Get One on all colorways.
More Cyber Monday Sales
Fig.1
This skincare line, backed by Ashley Graham, is running its sale until November 28 at 2:59 am ET. Spend $50, get 15% off, spend $100, get 20% off, spend $150, get 25% off. Sets and bundles are excluded from the discount.
Hydrow
This is the leading at-home, connected rower that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to your home. Until November 28, you can get $500 off Hydrow Rower and a free OTM kit, as well as free delivery.
Chewy
Save up to 50% on toys, treats, food, and more for cats and dogs.
Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar
Between November 23 and November 30, get $150 off bundles and the Freedom Collar.
Paperless Post
Between November 25 and November 28, get 25% off all invitation and greeting products with the promo code CHEER25.
On/Go One Test Kits
These COVID test kits are available at LetsOnGo.com, Amazon, and Walmart.com and are reimbursable by health insurance. Between November 24 through November 28, the On/Go tests (2-pack) are 20% off, On/Go One individual tests are 15% off, On/Go One 12-packs are 20% off.
Skillshare
Skillshare has thousands of classes taught by industry experts for just about any hobby or skill you want to learn. Get 50% until November 28 using the code AFF50 at checkout.
Wild One
This pet essentials brand will have 30% off all toys, 20% off all leash sets, and other major deals between November 24 and November 28.
Nalgene Outdoor
Create your own Customizer Botter for 20% when you purchase two or more, between November 25 and November 28. Use the code FRIDAY2022. You can get 20% off the entire Nalgene Outdoor side with the code FELIZ22.
For Wellness
Get the Coffee Lover Gift Bundle for $70, and the Golf Lover Gift Bundle for $100. Gift bundles are 30% off sitewide.
Dame
From November 25 until December 3, Dame is offering 22% off sitewide, excluding gift cards, with additional discounts being offered on select products throughout the week.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.