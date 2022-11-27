These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Right Now

My millennial/Gen Z cusp fingers were made for Cyber Monday. I have been typing and clicking at the speed of light since my brain first began developing, and growing up through a recession and inflation have made me unable to spend money unless I know I'm getting a deal. It's a passion of mine in our consumption-driven world to consume for a bargain. So it is with this life experience I bring you this far-reaching and extensive collection of Cyber Monday deals. There are deals on travel, experiences, peculiar gifts, basic necessities, and tech devices you never knew you wanted but now need.

Now, when you wake up Monday morning with your list of people you need to shop for and a bank account prepared to be more strained than it should be, you'll at least have this list to guide you through the chaos. Enjoy the virtual mad dash to check out!

Cyber Monday Sales on Amazon

Obviously, Amazon and its extensive list of deals is worth of its own section. These are some of the best deals on the site, according to Amazon itself.

Technology

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV

Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles

Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz

Beauty

Save up to 50% on select products from beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty and save up to 30% on select hair care products from T3.

Apparel and Accessories

Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories, up to 45% on apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's. For athletes, save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on certain Peloton accessories and apparel.

Home

Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers

Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers

Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools

Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits

Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs

Cyber Monday Travel Sales

Polaris Adventures

Get the first month free when you sign up for a Polaris Adventures 12 month membership. You'll save up to $399. Use the promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. The sale will end at 11:59 pm on November 29.

Mondrian Los Angeles

Between November 25 through November 28, you can get 35% off any stay.

Carnero Resort

Get your third night free on stays until March 31, 2023 with the booking code CYBER22. The deal will run until November 29.

Bella Vista Resort Belize

Book between Nov. 24-29, 2022 and receive 50% off and free breakfast for two. All Bella Vista reservations include complimentary concierge services for planning your itinerary and booking excursions, complimentary transfer between the ferry/airport in San Pedro.

Westgate Resorts

To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Westgate Resorts is offering up to 50% savings on the best available rates for bookings made between November 23 and November 28.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Between November 28 and December 4, guests will receive one additional night at no cost when making reservations. Standard blackout dates apply. Valid for dates through 2023. The offer is valid for online reservations only.

Viceroy Los Cabos

The offer includes up to 35% off accommodations and a $200 one-time resort credit (on stays four or more nights). Blackout dates apply, including but not limited to December 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.

Cyber Monday Food and Drink Sales

Sonoma-Cutrer

Club Cutrer exclusive wines will be available for all consumers to purchase. Free shipping will be available for orders over $99 between November 17 through November 30.

Beyond Good Chocolates and Gift Boxes

Receive 20% off gift boxes and 12-gram single-serve chocolates on November 30 with the discount code CYBER20.

Niagara Chocolates

The entire Niagara Chocolates bestie will be 30% off on November 28. No code needed, and all orders over $50 will be shipped free. Thrillist readers will be able to use the code THRILLIST30 for 30% off of its Sponge Candy.

AWAKE Chocolate

Take 25% off sitewide and get free shipping and a branded water bottle with purchases over $50.

Baked By Melissa's

Get the Holiday Card & Blue Gift Box 25-Pack for 15% off with code MONDAY15.

Lavazza

This premium Italian coffee brand will have 20% off coffee now until Cyber Monday ends.

Bloom

Bloom Greens & Superfood Powder will be on sale. Until November 28, 30-count Greens are 25% off, 60-count Greens are 30% off and Stick Packs are 20% off.

Happy Grub

This is an instant pancake (and waffle!) mix made of natural and organic ingredients that only requires three simple steps: Fill with water, shake and squeeze. On eathappygrub.com and Amazon you can get 50% off with the code CYBER between November 28 and December 4.

Poppi

This line of prebiotic sodas will be 30% off on November 28.

BODY Vodka

This is the first-to-market, female-founded low-proof vodka brand. You can get a 15% discount from Black Friday through Cyber Monday by using the code GIVINGBODY at checkout.

DE SOI

De Soi will have 20% off products sitewide until November 28 with the code CHEERS20. On Cyber Monday, that code will also get you a free tote with every order.

FILTHY

Until November 28, get 20% off sitewide on filthyfood.com with code CHEERS.

AVALINE

For Cyber Monday, get 20% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders of $150 or more, no promo code necessary. Discounts will apply automatically at checkout.