This Year's Best Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Cyber Monday 2023 will have plenty of electronics and appliances on sale, sure. But for the travel hungry reading this, you'll want to use this digital shopping holiday to maximize your chances to explore and adventure in 2024.

Hotels, airlines, cruises, tours, and rental cars are all going to be marked down on Cyber Monday. Brands like Priceline, Expedia, Hotels.com, Virgin Hotels, and Spirit Airlines are all offering discounts, free night stays, and other big incentives. Some hotel stays are over 50% off—and one budget airline is offering roundtrip flights to Parisfor less than $300.

So below, check out the details on some of the best travel deals out there. And if you are looking for even more savings, we've also got you covered for Black Friday and Travel Tuesday. Go on ahead and get those credit card details memorized.

Cyber Monday Hotel Deals

Booking.com

The deal: Accommodation discounts start at 30% off across more than 31,000 places to stay across the world, including more than 1,200 in the US that are offering Black Friday deals that remain in effect for Cyber Monday. Look for the Black Friday Deals badge on listings. Discounts apply to bookings between November 16, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here

Priceline

The deal: In addition to sitewide deals from Black Friday that are still running, Priceline will also be offering flash seals to the first 500 customers on Cyber Monday. You can save $100 on hotels with the code CYBERMON15 between the hours of 9 am and 12:59 pm EST. On the app, you can save 20% on hotels and rental cars with the code CYBERMON20 between the hours of 1 pm and 4:59 pm EST. Sitewide, you can save $20 on express deals with the code EXPRESSDEALS20 between the hours of 5 pm and 11:59 pm EST.

Dates of the deal: November 27

Check out the deal here.

Marriott Bonvoy

The deal: Marriott Bonvoy members can save 20% off bookings on stays occurring between November 26, 2023 and January 15, 2024 at more than 6,500 participating hotels in Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio. Participating properties include the W Toronto, Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott in Maui, and the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. It is free to sign up for a membership.

Dates of the deal: November 21-28

Check out the deal here.

Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts

The deal: Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are giving guests up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit on vacations of seven nights or more at select properties, including Beaches Turks & Caicos, the new Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica,Sandals Royal Curacao, and Sandals Saint Vincent. Bookings can be made with the promo code GOB2023 at checkout. The deal is available for travel through November 3, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 13–December 21

Check out the deal here and here.

Expedia and Hotels.com

The deal: Expedia and Hotels.com are offering 30% off or more on stays at thousands of hotels around the world. To take advantage of the deal, you just need to create a free One Key membership. You can create one on the Hotels.com website.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here and here.

Spirit Vacations

The deal: Save up to 25% off at MGM Resorts Las Vegas when you book with Spirit Vacations. You can also save up to 35% at Caesars Entertainment Hotels when you book with Spirit Vacations and stay for two or more nights.

Dates of deal: November 15–December 5 for MGM and November 15–February 29, 2024 for Caesars

Check out the deal here.

The Meritage Collection

The deal: The Meritage Collection is offering 30% off its best available rates and a $30 daily resort credit across its properties in California and Hawaii. The discount applies to travel dates between November 6, 2023 through November 30, 2024. Use the promo code PROCYB at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

Dates of the deal: November 6–30

Check out the deal here.

Club Med

The deal: Club Med is offering 50% off stays at North American resorts plus up to $500 instant credit during bookings. The discount applies to bookings between December 2, 2023 and June 28, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here.

KSL Resorts

The deal: KSL Resorts is made up of five boutique hotels in California. The brand is offering 25% off stays booked for dates through March 14, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 8–27

Check out the deals here, here, here, here, and here.

Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts

The deal: This brand has multiple properties across the US, and will offer up to 40% off across its hotels and resorts. The discounts will apply to travel between November 21, 2023 and September 2, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 21–December 5

Check out the deal here.

Extra Holidays

The deal: Extra Holidays is offering discounts of up to 30% off stays at resorts including Club Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, and WorldMark by Wyndham. The deal applies to travel booked for dates through March 31, 2024. Use the discount code BF23 at checkout.

Dates of the deal: November 1–28

Check out the deals here.

Virgin Hotels

The deal: Virgin Hotels is offering guests 30% off bookings, with up to 40% off at certain properties, with the Joy Behind Every Door holiday package. The deal will apply for travel between November 13, 2023 and December 31 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 13–December 31

Check out the deal here.

Graduate Hotels

The deal: Get 50% off stays at all properties booked for dates between November 27, 2023 and March 31, 2024. The Graduate has properties in multiple cities, including Los Angeles and Nashville.

Dates of the deal: November 27–December 1

Check out the deal here.

Bluebird by Lark

The deal: This brand offers a collection of redesigned roadside motels, ski lodges, beach shacks and motor lodges up and down the East Coast. You can get 25% off the best available rate for stays at all Bluebird by Lark properties, for travel dates between November 25, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 24–27

Check out the deal here.

Bermuda Tourism Authority

The deal: The Bermuda Tourism Authority is offering savings of up to 40% on accommodations or free night stays island-wide. The deals will be offered on travel dates throughout 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 22–December 1

Check out the deal here.

@hotel

The deal: @hotel is offering 50% off or more on over 50,000 hotels, and 30% off over 200,000 hotels on its website.

Dates of the deal: November 19–December 1

Check out the deals here.

Cyber Monday Tour and Package Deals

Booking.com

The deal: Booking.com is offering travelers up to 25% off selected attractions and things to do. Over 15,500 experienced suppliers on Booking.com will be offering Cyber Monday discounts across the globe.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here.

For The Love of Travel (FTLO Travel)

The deal: FTLO Travel is offering up to $200 off all of its 2024 itineraries. The discount codes are listed on each trip's landing page, to be used at checkout.

Dates of deal: Now through November 30

Check out the deal here.

Xanterra Travel Collection

The deal: Xanterra is offering savings up to 30% on National Park stays, resorts, luxury cruises, walking and biking tours, and on a historic train ride to the Grand Canyon. All offers and additional details can be found on the Xanterra website.

Dates of deal: November 21–December 1

Check out the deal here.

Contiki

The deal: Contiki, the social travel company geared toward travelers 18–35 years old, is offering savings of up to 25% off on more than 60 trips across six continents.

Dates of deal: November 17–November 30

Check out the deal here.

Trafalgar

The deal: Trafalgar, a guided vacation company, is offering savings on more than 50 of its 2024 departures, with savings of up to $2,100.

Dates of deal: November 16–December 5

Check out the deal here.

Cyber Monday Flight Deals

Spirit Airlines

The deal: Spirit Airlines customers can save 40% when you buy or gift 12,000 or more Free Spirit Points. Redemption for travel starts at 2,500 points.

Dates of deal: November 15 – December 1

Check out the deal here.

French bee

The deal: French bee is offering discounted flights to destinations like Paris and Tahiti from NYC, San Francisco, LA and Miami starting at as low as $387. The deal will apply for travel dates between November 20, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 20–27

Check out the deal here.

Cyber Monday Cruise Deals

Spirit Cruises

The deal: Get up to 3,000 bonus Free Spirit points when booking Spirit Cruises, plus a Free Spirit point for every dollar spent.

Dates of deal: November 15–November 28

Check out the deal here.

Azamara Cruises

The deal: Azamara is giving travelers double stateroom upgrades, $1,500 onboard credits, and 20% off suites on select 2024 sailings starting at $1,512 per person. Offers apply to travel between January 3 and November 9, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 15–December 1

Check out the deal here.

Booking.com

The deal: Booking.com will be doubling its exclusive spend at sea reward and customers will have access to always-on deals throughout the year, including up to $50, $100, $500, or even $1,000 to spend at sea via on-board credits depending on the total amount spent.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

Check out thee deal here.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The deal: This luxury all-inclusive river cruise line with sailings in Europe, Egypt, South America, and Asia is relaunching its 12 Days of Christmas sale, which will begin on Black Friday. This year, the deals will include 50% off popular cruises, and offers for new Cruise & Air combo savings of up to $3,000 on select journeys.

Dates of deal: November 24–mid-December

Check out the deal here.

American Queen Voyages

The deal: You can save up to $2,500 per stateroom, plus free roundtrip airfare on select 2024 voyages when sailing on American Queen, American Countess and American Empress.

Dates of the deal: November 22–27

Check out the deal here.

Oceania Cruises

The deal: This luxury cruise line is offering up to $3,000 off selected sailings, plus two-for-one cruise fares, free roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, shore excursions, free champagne, and unlimited Wi-Fi. The sale will apply to select cruises in 2024.

Dates of the deal: November 14–December 6

Check out the deal here.

Cyber Monday Luggage Deals

Monos

The deal: The luggage brand is offering up to 40% sitewide with a 15% off discount code CYBERWEEK.

Dates of the deal: November 27-December 3

Check out the deal here.

Cyber Monday Rental Car Deals

Hertz

The deal: Get up to 30% off when you pay at checkout. The deal includes all vehicles in inventory. The deal applies to bookings made between November 24, 2023 and January 31, 2024 for airport rentals and November 24, 2023 through January 10, 2024 for rentals at off-airport locations.

Dates of deal: November 24–28

Check out the deal here.

Dollar

The deal: Get 20% off with the option to pay later on any vehicle, for travel dates between November 24 and January 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 24–28

Check out the deal here.

Thrifty

The deal: Get 15% off any vehicle, with the option to pay later. Applies to booking dates between November 24, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 24–28

Check out the deal here.

Spirit Vacations

The deal: Get 750 Free Spirit points and save up to 35% on Avis and Budget car rentals.

Dates of deal: November 16, 2023–February 29, 2024

Check out the deal here.