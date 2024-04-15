The Best Destination Dupes for the 7 Wonders of the World

Avid travelers all want to gasp and be wowed by the world's most iconic places—but not many of such travelers are willing to break the bank to do so. That's why destination dupes are a win. As an added bonus, they also help reduce overtourism and its implications for the environment in some of the world's most popular destinations. With this ethos in mind, it's time to pull up those "Seven Wonders of the World" bucket lists and think outside of the box. While these gorgeous locations are surely worthy of a visiting in any traveler's life, they also aren't going anywhere—and in the meantime, you can opt for their lesser known but still gorgeous counterparts (or dupes, if you will). Travel experts at SkyParkSecure, a UK national airport parking distributor, recently shared the results of their research into the top alternative locations to the seven wonders of the world within Europe and the UK. If you're planning your European summer trip, you might as well add a few stops! Here are the destination dupes the researchers came up with:

The Sanctuary of Christ the King, Portugal instead of Christ the Redeemer, Brazil We get it, the giant Jesus Christ statue with open arms overlooking Rio de Janeiro is hard to beat, but at the same time, it is also difficult to reach—both financially and in terms of weaving through the big crowds of tourists to get to a decent viewpoint. But the Catholic statue Sanctuary of Christ the King is another story. Located in Almada, the massive statue representing the same subject in the same pose actually overlooks Lisbon, Portugal's capital city, and it was actually inspired by Christ the Redeemer.

The Roman Amphitheatre, Chester, UK and the Pula Arena, Croatia instead of the Colosseum, Rome In the Colosseum's instance, you even get two dupe alternatives instead of just one. The Italian landmark is the largest amphitheater ever built, and as such, it is visited by some of the largest crowds you'll ever see. If you're looking for a quieter and more tranquil visit without missing out on the architectural and historical beauty, you can head over to the Chester Roman Amphitheater in the UK. It is the country's oldest one, and it dates back to the 1st century. Alternatively, Croatia's Pula Arena is also a very valid option. The site is the only remaining amphitheater that still flaunts four completely preserved side towers, and it was built between 27 BC and AD 68.

The Bosnian Pyramid, Bosnia and Herzegovina instead of Chichen Itza, Mexico Did you know that if you head over to Bosnia and Herzegovina you can find a grass-covered massive pyramid that resembles Chichen Itza? Dubbed the Bosnian Pyramid of The Sun and located in the area of Visoko, the landmark is a pyramid-shaped massive hill that is, allegedly, a natural formation known as a flatiron. However, there have been many claims disputing the natural theory, and pointing towards a human-made construction.

The Cenobio de Valerón, Spain instead of Petra, Jordan Jordan's iconic Petra is known for its gorgeous colors and for being partially carved into the rock in a remote valley. It's also been around for centuries, with the sandstone structure dating back to the 3rd century BC. But you could head over to Spain for a similarly breathtaking experience. While it doesn't feature Petra's same architectural decor, the Cenobio de Valerón (located on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain) is still considered a valid dupe. Much like Petra itself, it is an archaeological site, and it features a system of caves carved into the rock. It was built in Roman times, and used until the end of the 15th century.

The Royal Pavilion, Brighton, UK instead of the Taj Mahal, India We can all agree that the Taj Mahal is one of the most marvelous man-made wonders on the planet, flaunting a precious marble build and 42 acres of surrounding land. But getting to the city of Agra in India where the landmark is located can be a little complicated—and quite expensive, too. Brighton's Royal Pavilion in the UK, instead, is a closer reach. Built in 1787 as a seaside resort for King George VI, the Royal Pavilion was then sold to the city of Brighton in 1850. It is now a hidden-gem destination for architecture enthusiasts looking to marvel at some gorgeous structures.

Glanum, France instead of Machu Picchu, Peru The Incan site near the city of Cuzco, Peru is surely on every traveler's bucket list—and that's why it often had issues of overtourism, to the point that Peru even had to limit access to the site. Glanum doesn't really have this problem to face. Nested between the Alpilles mountains in France's Provence, Glanum is an archeological site that once was a wealthy city. Now, visitors can admire its remains surrounded by nature, and even head to the nearby town of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence right after.

Hadrian's Wall, Cumbria, UK instead of the Great Wall of China, China To this day, the Great Wall of China still remains the world's largest building-construction project, as it extends for a whopping 13,170 miles in length. While Hadrian's Wall in Cumbria, UK, doesn't beat that record, it is still an excellent alternative if you're looking to get similar vibes for a more convenient travel cost. Going from Wallsend on the River Tyne to Bowness-on-Solway, the wall spreads across 73 miles, which is still a grandiose sight to behold.

