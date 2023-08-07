The Top 5 Destinations for Black Travelers, According to Green Book Global

"As I was traveling around the world, I noticed how difficult it was to determine what racism could be like or what my experience would be like in a destination as a black traveler. Knowing that other Black travelers have this same concern, I created Green Book Global," Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global, said about creating the platform. "Similar to the original Negro Motorist Green Book, first published in 1936, we want to help make travel as easy as possible for the Black Traveler but on a global scale."

Green Book Global was founded in 2018, and it is the first Black traveler review website, mobile app, and social media platform. The goal of the platform is to increase representation and equity in travel as Black travelers have historically faced the highest levels of discrimination , a fact that is still plaguing the domestic and international travel industries.

The site has curated a new list of top-rated destinations based on each destination's "Traveling While Black'' score. The score reflects the "candid experiences of Black travelers and the level of warmth and hospitality they received from locals," according to Green Book.

Below are the top-rated destinations, along with their scores:

1. Dakar, Senegal — Traveling While Black score: 4.9/5

2. Panama City, Panama — Traveling While Black score: 4.9/5

3. New Orleans, Louisiana — Traveling While Black score: 4.9/5

4. London, England — Traveling While Black score: 4.6/5

5. Bahamas — Traveling While Black score: 4.5/5

In addition to the top five destinations based on reviews from Black travelers, Green Book Global’s founder, Lawrence Phillips, also shared his personal top five destinations below:

1. Accra, Ghana

2. Johannesburg, South Africa

3. Portimão, Portugal

4. Marrakech, Morocco

5. Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard

Green Book Global is not just offering travel inspiration this month. August is Black-Owned Business Month, and Green Book Global is celebrating the month by teaming up with Expedia and encouraging Black travelers to share reviews for the chance to win money to put towards their next vacations. This year, the inaugural Green Book Global Black Travel Review Month will give travelers the chance to win up to $2,000 in OneKeyCash just by sharing destination reviews.

"Diversity and inclusion are essential in the travel industry. The 'Traveling While Black' section on the platform gives Black travelers the insight they need to make an informed decision about where they will travel and how they will be treated once they arrive," said Phillips, in a statement.

To enter to win, head to GreenBookGlobal.com and fill out the form, and follow the instructions to follow the platform on Instagram.