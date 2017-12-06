People Are Sharing Their Diving Board Disasters and It's Hard Not to Laugh

For most of the world, diving is a thing that exists for about two weeks once every four years. And when the Olympics rolls around we're reminded by some dude with a name like Steele Johnson that the women and men of diving have an incredible amount of skill and strength. (We're all also momentarily experts that know all about things like why divers use a shammy.)
However, when you only take a quick peek once every four years, you don't see how the sausage is made. That diving sausage has been put on display. Lesley Goynes shared a wild flop on Twitter, and it's hard not to laugh.
Thankfully, Goynes noted enough time has passed that her friend is able to laugh at the twisting flop.
The wild smack went viral with more than 105,000 retweets. It inspired other divers to share some of their own lowlights. Now, there are loads of divers showing off their painful slip-ups and bellyflops.
All of these heroes get 10/10 for sharing their misfortune to entertain others.
These are almost as endearing as watch people jump off the high dive for the first time in their lives. It may be worth following Goynes' lead and bookmarking a couple of these for when you need a quick and easy chuckle.
h/t Indy 100
