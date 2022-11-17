The Best Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Black Friday does not hold the same place in the holiday season it once did. We don't often get newsreels of frantic parents beating one another over the head with a Tickle-Me-Elmo.

Still, there are a boatload of sales taking place, many of which are available online. You don't need to be parked in a Best Buy parking lot at 5 am to get the best deals. You should enjoy the day. Sleep off a little of that turkey hangover. To help you do so, we've sifted the mountain of Black Friday sales to show off the sales and discounts you can't miss ahead of November 25.

Check out all the best early Black Friday sales taking place this year.