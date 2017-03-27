Use These Email Signoffs If You Want People To Reply

Boomerang found that of the eight most popular signoffs -- which showed up more than 1,000 times apiece -- the ones that thanked the recipient for either reading and/or getting back to them were most effective. Specifically, of the eight most frequently used signoffs, the phrase "Thanks in advance" prompted the highest rate of reply, while slapping on a more bland "Best" resulted in the lowest. Here's the full list of eight signoffs, along with how they affected the rate of reply based on an average response rate of 47.5%:

1. "Thanks in advance" (+38.3%)

2. "Thanks" (+32.6%)

3. "Thank you" (+21.9%)

4. "Cheers" (+14.9%)

5. "Kind regards" (+13.5%)

6. "Regards" (+12.6%)

7. "Best regards" (+11.4%)

8. "Best" (+7.8%)