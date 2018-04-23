These Are the Best and Worst Entry-Level Jobs in 2018

As exciting as entering the "real world" can be, figuring out what job to actually pursue right out of the gate is a lot harder than it seems. It's easy to be tempted by a fat paycheck or some glitzy startup perks, but there are a litany of other factors to consider if you're hoping to kick off a rewarding and promising career rather than just score a decent first job.
Fortunately for those new to the job market, the folks at personal finance site WalletHub crunched the numbers on over 100 different first-time positions to figure out the best and worst entry-level jobs out there in 2018. Sorry, welders -- the results don't look so great for you.
Here Are the 4 Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Theories (Spoilers)
To get the bottom of which first-time gigs are best and worst, the number-crunchers at WalletHub took a look at 109 entry-level occupations and weighed them across three different categories: immediate opportunity, growth potential, and job hazards. More specifically, they evaluated them using 13 metrics from median starting salary and number of job openings, to income growth potential and schedule flexibility, and the typicality of working more than 40 hours per week.
Topping the best list in 2018 is systems engineer, followed by engineer, electrical engineer, hardware engineer, and web applications developer. Meanwhile, the worst of the 109 different positions considered was welder, with floor assembler, boilermaker, carpenter, and tool and die maker rounding out the bottom five. To get a fuller picture of what's worth pursuing and staying away from, here are the top 25 best and worst from the rankings.
Best Entry-Level Jobs of 2018
25. Safety Technician
24. Network Engineer
23. Mechanical Engineer
22. Training Specialist
21. Financial Analyst
20. Systems Engineering Technician
19. Materials Engineer
18. Designer -- Web
17. Attorney
16. Systems Administrator
15. Aerospace Engineer
14. Safety Representative
13. Software Engineer
12. Database Administrator
11. Operations Research Analyst
10. Architect
9. Industrial Engineer
8. Certified Nursing Assistant (Nursing Home)
7. Electronics Engineer
6. Environmental Health and Safety Engineer
5. Web Applications Developer
4. Hardware Engineer
3. Electrical Engineer
2. Engineer
1. Systems Engineer
Worst Entry-Level Jobs of 2018
25. Plumber
24. Technical Writer
23. Financial Reporting Accountant
22. Policy Processing Clerk
21. Consumer Loan Officer
20. Benefits Administrator
19. Teller
18. Computer Numeric Control Machine Programmer
17. Claims Processing Clerk
16. Consumer Loan Servicing Clerk
15. Cost Accountant
14. Tax Accountant
13. Electronics Assembler
12. Emergency Dispatcher
11. Machinist
10. Sheetmetal Mechanic
9. Refinery Operator
8. Automotive Mechanic
7. Aircraft Painter
6. Building Inspector
5. Tool and Die Maker
4. Carpenter
3. Boilermaker
2. Floor Assembler
1. Welder
Besides the rankings, there are some other notable takeaways worth considering. For instance, the entry-level job with the highest starting salary is tax attorney, which doesn't even crack the top 25 best gigs. Also, the job with the most job growth potential by 2026 is certified occupational therapist assistant (31st best in the ranking), while computer operator has the least growth potential in that same timeframe, and ranks as 42nd best.
Of course, not all career trajectories are the same, and there are plenty of ways to change the course of your professional life beyond starting out with a statistically promising first job. Still, maybe steer clear of welding if you can help it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.