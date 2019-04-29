These Are the Best (and Worst) Entry-Level Jobs in 2019

May is drawing closer, which means slews of young college graduates are going to be eagerly entering the job market. Those looking for their first “real world” job may be tempted by big checks and startup perks, but there are so many other factors to consider when you’re in search of employment. The hunt for the perfect entry-level gig can be long and exhausting, but it doesn’t have to be.
WalletHub put together a new list of the best and worst entry-level jobs to save unemployed hopefuls a little time, and a whole lot of trouble. The company compared 109 entry-level positions based on 13 important factors, including median starting salary, and projected job growth. WalletHub also looked at the number of job openings, schedule flexibility, and hours worked per week.
This year, systems engineer slipped one spot in the rankings to No. 2, right behind electrical engineer. Other high-ranking jobs included software engineer, aerospace engineer, and certified nursing assistant. Sorry, welders -- WalletHub’s research found that job to be the least favorable for a second year in a row.
Here are the top 25 best and worst entry-level jobs from the rankings.
Best Entry-Level Jobs
25. Programmer
24. Financial analyst
23. Training specialist
22. Benefits analyst
21. Network engineer
20. Attorney
19. Mechanical engineer
18. Designer - Web
17. Systems engineering technician
16. Materials engineer
15. Systems administrator
14. Software engineer
13. Database administrator
12. Aerospace engineer
11. Certified nursing assistant - Nursing home
10. Operations research analyst
9. Architect
8. Industrial engineer
7. Electronics engineer
6. Web applications developer
5. Hardware engineer
4. Environment, health, and safety engineer
3. Engineer
2. Systems engineer
1. Electrical engineer
Worst Entry-Level Jobs
25. Payroll clerk
24. Technical writer
23. Technical librarian
22. Policy processing clerk
21. Computer numeric control machine programmer
20. Consumer loan officer
19. Financial reporting accountant
18. Claims processing clerk
17. Teller
16. Consumer loan servicing clerk
15. Refinery operator
14. Cost accountant
13. Tax accountant
12. Emergency dispatcher
11. Electronics assembler
10. Machinist
9. Sheet metal mechanic
8. Building inspector
7. Carpenter
6. Aircraft painter
5. Tool and die maker
4. Automotive Mechanic
3. Floor assembler
2. Boilermaker
1. Welder
Rankings aside, there are some worthwhile points to consider with each of the jobs on WalletHub’s list. For one, salary. Tax attorney, which missed the top 25 best job rankings by a few spots, has the highest starting salary of any job featured. Employee relations specialist, which also wasn’t in the top 25 gigs, has the most income growth potential, according to WalletHub, while claims processing clerk (No. 18 in the rankings of top 25 worst entry-level jobs) has the least.
WalletHub’s rankings can’t guarantee you’re going to leave college with a job offer, but it’s definitely a good launching point for anyone hoping to get to work right out of the gate. Plus, if you try one of the best ranking jobs and don’t like it, there are plenty more to choose from.
